A family's kind gesture of gifting their domestic helper an air cooler has become a viral sensation on Instagram. The video, capturing the helper's pure joy and gratitude, quickly amassed over 1.8 million views, with social media users praising the family's thoughtfulness.

A delightful video of a family presenting their domestic helper with an air cooler has swiftly gone viral due to its simple yet very meaningful gesture. The Instagram video depicts a moment of real delight and thankfulness, which many viewers found sweet and refreshing. Within a day of being released, the video had over 1.8 million views, as well as hundreds of positive comments applauding the family's charity and the housekeeper's candid reaction.

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The clip opens with the domestic worker cleaning the kitchen. A woman, presumably her employer, calls her away from work by saying, “Sister, I have something for you.” The two then go to another room, where a large present awaits the domestic worker. Her happiness is palpable as she asks, “Kya hai? (What is it?)”

When the domestic helper learns that it is an air cooler, she squeals with delight. The video shows her hugging her boss with delight and a bright smile on her face. The onscreen caption on the video read, “We take care of our house help who takes care of us and our dogs like her own kids.”

Watch Viral Heartwarming Video

How Did Social Media React?

Since being posted online, it has received over 1.8 million views and hundreds of comments. Many people found the housekeeper's reaction charming, while others commended her employers for watching out for her during India's scorching summer season.

"The way she hugs you will show the comfort zone you created for her... rare to see," one user commented in the comments. "I'm just watching this on repeat and smiling!" another stated.

“She's so genuinely happy. Such a sweetheart,” a viewer added.

“Her bright smile and the spark in her eyes say it all,” a person commented under the clip.

Some, on the other hand, related their own not-so-pleasant experiences.

“Both you and your help are so lovely! In my case, whatever I get her she’s never happy. Got her a cooler 2 years back, she said “ Oh ye cooler? Ye to hum bhi khareed lete didi. Thoda aur lagakar ek ac ya fridge hi de dete.” Kind of broke my heart,” a viewer wrote.