YSRCP's Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has urged party cadre to intensify protests, demanding a CBI probe into alleged DSC recruitment irregularities and the resignation of AP Education Minister Nara Lokesh, with rallies planned for August 10.

YSRCP Demands CBI Probe, Minister's Resignation

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has called upon the party cadre to intensify the agitation demanding a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in DSC recruitment and the resignation of Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh. He said massive rallies should be organised at all Assembly constituency headquarters across the State on August 10.

According to the party statement, Sajjala held a teleconference with regional coordinators, district presidents, MPs, MLAs, constituency coordinators, observers and other key party leaders on Saturday. He reviewed the DSC agitation and the ongoing SIR process. He said unemployed youth and DSC candidates were raising legitimate questions and demanding an impartial CBI probe. Nara Lokesh should take responsibility for the alleged irregularities and resign.

He said YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving top priority to the issue and closely monitoring the agitation. As per the statement, Sajjala asked the party's student and youth wings to take the lead in the rallies. Political parties, people's organisations, student bodies, youth and unemployed associations willing to join the protest should also be involved. He asked leaders to mobilise youth and students in large numbers and give wide publicity to the rallies through print, electronic and social media.

Directives on Voter List Revision

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, Sajjala directed party leaders to carefully scrutinise deleted voters, booth changes, newly added voters and the draft electoral rolls. No eligible voter should be unfairly deleted, he said. Booth Level Agents (BLAs) should remain in constant coordination with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and assist voters who receive notices from election officials. Forms 6 and 7 should be submitted wherever required as per rules. He directed the party to fully activate its clusters and ensure close monitoring and coordination from the booth level to the constituency level. (ANI)