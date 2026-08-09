Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Puducherry for a two-day visit, welcomed by CM N Rangasamy and other officials. He is scheduled to attend several events. Earlier, he performed pooja at a temple in Thiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Lok Niwas in Puducherry for a two-day visit, where Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan and other ministers received him. On his arrival at Lok Niwas late Saturday night, the Union Home Minister was accorded a warm welcome by CM Rangasamy, LG Kailashnathan and other members of the Puducherry government. During his visit, Shah is expected to attend various programmes and hold meetings with senior leaders and officials.

Shah's Tamil Nadu Visit

Earlier on Saturday evening, the Union Home Minister performed pooja at the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvannamalai. In a post on X, Shah wrote, "I performed pooja at the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple in Thiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. I prayed to Lord Mahadeva, seeking His blessings to bestow happiness and good fortune upon every citizen of our nation."

He further added that the life and teachings of the sage Bhagwan Sri Ramana Maharshi are a fountain of wisdom that will continue to light humanity's path for eternity and would forever illuminate the path of humanity. "The life and teachings of the sage Bhagwan Sri Ramana Maharshi are a fountain of wisdom that will continue to light humanity's path for eternity. Today, visited the sacred place Sri Ramanasramam in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. May the blessings of the great saint fill everyone's life with well-being and prosperity," he said in a X post. The life and teachings of the sage Bhagwan Sri Ramana Maharshi are a fountain of wisdom that will continue to light humanity’s path for eternity. Today, visited the sacred place Sri Ramanasramam in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. May the blessings of the great saint fill everyone’s… pic.twitter.com/vPXChFFU0i — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 8, 2026

Mumbai Event for Cooperative Banks

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, Shah launched the Security Operations Centre for Urban Cooperative Banks and core banking and allied services under the nationwide service bundle. On the occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding was exchanged between National Urban Cooperative Finance and Development Corporation (NUCFDC) and the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU).

Addressing the gathering at the BSE International Convention Centre, Amit Shah said that the long-awaited Umbrella Organisation for Urban Cooperative Banks has now become a ground reality with recognition from the Reserve Bank of India, adequate capital and its new office. Shah said the venue of the programme also has its own special historical significance. Although it is currently used as an auditorium, for nearly 100 years this place was the heartbeat of India's stock market and made an important contribution to laying the foundations of the country's economic and industrial development, he added. (ANI)