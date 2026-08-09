Tripura CM Manik Saha chaired a meeting to review the power sector, Smart City project, and PWD roads. He also inaugurated the 54th Tripura State Badminton Championship, highlighting the government's commitment to sports infrastructure.

CM Saha Reviews Infrastructure Development

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha chaired a high-level meeting to review various issues related to the state's power sector, with senior officials of the state government and Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) in attendance. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), State Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath and Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy were also present at the meeting on Saturday.

During the meeting, the progress of various ongoing development works under the Agartala Smart City project was reviewed, with officials apprising the Chief Minister of the status of implementation. The meeting also discussed issues related to the repair and maintenance of national highways and roads under the Public Works Department (PWD) across the state. The review meeting focused on assessing the progress of ongoing works and addressing issues related to infrastructure development and maintenance in Tripura.

CM Inaugurates State Badminton Championship

Earlier, CM Saha inaugurated the 54th Tripura State Badminton Championship 2026 at the NSRCC Badminton Indoor Hall, Agartala. The Chief Minister highlighted the government's efforts, along with the Tripura Sports Department and Sports Council, to provide better platforms and opportunities for young athletes, while wishing all participants success.

"Today, the 54th Senior State Badminton Championship 2026 was inaugurated, and I also participated in it. Tripura has very good players. The platform that the Tripura government, Sports Department, and Sports Council are providing together has made the children and parents very happy... I extend my best wishes to all the players," Saha told ANI.

Saha also stressed that such sporting events provide young athletes with a platform to showcase their talent, determination and competitive spirit. He said the state government is committed to strengthening sports infrastructure and creating more opportunities for talented sportspersons. Saha also extended his best wishes to all the participating players. (ANI)