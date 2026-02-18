YSRCP MLC Bharath accuses the TDP govt of blocking a discussion on the Indapur dairy's link to the TTD laddu adulteration case. He says the YSRCP can prove its innocence and slams the TDP's "false propaganda" after an SIT report found no animal fat.

YSRCP alleges discussion on TTD case denied

YSR Congress Party Chittoor MLC Bharath has alleged that the TDP led government has repeatedly denied discussion on the Indapur dairy and its connection with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in the Tirupati Laddu adulteration case. "Right from the start of the council today, we asked only one thing: that there be a discussion on the Indapur diary and its connection with TTD. We repeatedly requested this discussion, but the government repeatedly declined to answer any of the questions raised by YSRCP, adjourning the council three times..." he said.

The YSRCP MLC further stated that if the government gives enough time, the party can demonstrate that neither the YSRCP or its administration during their tenure was involved in the alleged scam. "At the last minute, after calling our LoP for a private discussion, it appeared they agreed to hold the discussion on 24th or 25th February, and we were ready to proceed. Unfortunately, once they returned to the House, they reneged on that apparent agreement... If the government gives us the necessary time, we will connect the dots and demonstrate that neither YSRCP nor the administration during our tenure, nor any person or government official, was involved in the alleged scam they have been promoting for the past year... Their year-long propaganda has been exposed as false... The way CM spoke in the Assembly the previous day, after all this drama, tells a lot. He said that TTD's image must be protected. After one year of complete bashing of god, today he comes out and says that we have to protect the TTD..." he said.

SIT report finds no animal fat

Earlier this month, YSRCP leader Gudivada Amarnath questioned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the allegedly false claim of animal fat mixed in TTD laddus. Citing the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report, which stated against the presence of animal fat in the laddus, Amarnath asked whether another committee is being formed to "blame the YSRCP." "After the SIT report constituted under the supervision of the Supreme Court clearly stated that there was no animal fat in the TTD laddu, why is another committee being formed? Is Chandrababu Naidu forming committees just to falsely claim that there is animal fat in the TTD laddu? Is another committee being created only to push blame onto YSRCP?...," he questioned.

Details of Ghee Adulteration

This came after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), acting on orders from the Supreme Court, formed an SIT to investigate the matter. The remand report confirmed adulteration in the supplied ghee. According to a SIT report, adulterated ghee supplied to TTD was made by mixing palm oil, palm kernel oil, along with some other chemicals like beta-carotene, acetic acid ester and artificial ghee flavour. However, it does not mention that animal fat was used in the adulterated ghee. (ANI)