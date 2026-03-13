P Chidambaram criticised India's 'one-sided' foreign policy for co-sponsoring a UNSC resolution against Iran. He alleged New Delhi sided with the US and Israel while ignoring their strikes, questioning what is 'bias-free' diplomacy.

Chidambaram slams 'one-sided' foreign policy

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP, P Chidambaram, on Friday strongly criticised the Centre for co-sponsoring the United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Iran's attacks against its regional neighbours amid the West Asia conflict.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an X post, Chidambaram called India's foreign policy "one-sided", alleging New Delhi has sided with the United States and Israel while not condemning their strikes killing Iranians. He wrote, "Here's another piece of evidence of how one-sided India's foreign policy has become: India proposed the resolution condemning Iran in the UN Security Council. But it hasn't uttered a single word condemning the war that the US and Israel continue to wage against Iran, nor the killing of 1300 Iranian people, nor the death of 168 children."

"The resolution was passed in the UN Security Council with the support of the US and 12 other countries. Russia and China did not vote in favour of the resolution. What is wisdom? What is diplomacy? What is a bias-free foreign policy?" the X post read.

UNSC passes resolution condemning Iran

This comes after the 15-member UNSC passed Resolution 2817 (2026) with 13 votes in favour and two abstentions from China and the Russian Federation, condemning Iran's "egregious attacks" against its regional neighbours. The representative of the United States, serving as Council President for March, remarked that "Iran shoots in all directions", highlighting that a record number of nearly 140 Member States, including India, co-sponsored the text.

Under the terms of the resolution, the Council condemned "in the strongest terms" Iran's strikes against Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan. The text specifically condemned Iranian attacks on "residential areas and civilian objects", demanding their immediate cessation. The resolution also demanded that Tehran halt its "threats, provocations and actions aimed at interfering with maritime trade", alongside its support for proxy groups.

Bahrain's representative welcomed the adoption, stating, "The message is clear," and noted that the "international community is resolute in rejecting these Iranian unjust, hostile acts."

PM Modi speaks with Iranian President

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the deteriorating security situation in the Gulf region. In a post on X, PM Modi said he expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions, particularly the loss of civilian lives and damage to civilian infrastructure in the region.

He said, "Had a conversation with Iranian President, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the serious situation in the region. Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure."

The Prime Minister also underlined that the safety and security of Indian nationals remain a key priority for the government. He noted that ensuring the unhindered transit of goods and energy supplies is equally important for India.

PM Modi added, "The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India's top priorities. Reiterated India's commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy."

West Asia Conflict Escalates

The conflict in West Asia began with the US and Israel striking in Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28. Tehran's retaliation against US and Israeli assets in the Gulf region widened the ambit of the conflict. Tensions continue to escalate as the conflict enters its 14th day. (ANI)