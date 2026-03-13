Moradabad police arrested a 'honey trap' gang of 4 women and 1 man for blackmail and extortion. The gang allegedly lured a man, made an objectionable video, and extorted Rs 85,000 from him. 12 other suspects have been identified.

Five members of a 'honey trap' gang have been arrested with a cooperative effort of a team of Central Officer (CO) Kotwali and Station House Officer (SHO) Mughalpura. Superintendent of Police (SP) Moradabad Ranvijay Singh said that four women and a man have been apprehended for blackmailing and extortion of money after a complaint was filed by an individual claiming that he was called by a woman on the phone, and upon arrival, questionable videos of him were made, followed by blackmail.

Victim's Complaint Leads to Arrests

"A team comprising the CO Kotwali and the SHO Mughalpura has arrested 5 individuals. This group consists of 4 women and one man. They are members of a 'honey trap' gang. An individual approached the SHO Mughalpura on the 25th of last month and filed a written complaint, alleging that certain people were extorting money from him and exploiting him. The victim recounted that a woman initially called him over the phone; upon his arrival, an objectionable video of him was recorded, and he was subsequently blackmailed," he said.

Rs 85,000 Extorted, More Suspects Named

SP Singh further added that around Rs 85,000 was extorted from him. Twelve other names have surfaced in the case, and an investigation is underway to arrest the remaining individuals. The police have confiscated cash and electronic devices from the arrested gang members. The items were being used by the gang to lure their victims into the trap, the official said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)