UP Police in Hapur busted an illegal domestic gas cylinder storage operation, seizing 18 filled and 14 empty cylinders. The accused was arrested after confessing to selling them for profit, a violation of the Essential Commodities Act.

Illegal Gas Cylinder Hoarding Busted in Hapur

UP Police busted the illegal storage of domestic gas cylinders in Hapur, following a raid conducted at the residence of the accused on the night of March 11. According to the FIR, police recovered a large cache of supplies, which included 18 filled Hindustan Petroleum (HP) Gas domestic cylinders and 14 empty cylinders.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Upon questioning, the accused, reportedly confessed to purchasing the filled cylinders from various dealers to sell them to local consumers at a profit of 20-30 rupees per cylinder. He claimed to have been operating this illicit trade for approximately one year.

Police stated that this activity is in direct contravention of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order, 2000. Such actions also constitute a clear violation of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and are punishable under Section 3/7 of the same Act.

Following the raid, the alleged accused was taken into police custody. The FIR was registered under section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), based on a formal written complaint filed by Supply Inspector Preeti.

District Supply Officer Seema Baliyan said, "DM has formed teams in every tehsil, which are doing patrolling; action is being taken. Last night, around 9 pm, an incident came to light wherein an individual had kept 18 filled cylinders and 14 empty cylinders at his private residence. The department took immediate action, and all cylinders have been seized. Case has been registered."

She also says, "Domestic gas cylinders, petrol and diesel are available in Hapur in adequate quantity. People can do online registration and get cylinders from their gas agencies."

CM Yogi Adityanath Assures No Shortage, Warns Hoarders

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier held a meeting with officials regarding the state's gas supply situation and assured that there was no shortage of diesel, petrol, and cooking gas in the state, urging people to avoid rumours.

In a post on X, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "There is no shortage of diesel-petrol in Uttar Pradesh. Avoid rumours related to shortage of cooking gas."

"If any distributor agency or private individual is found involved in black marketing or hoarding, an FIR will be immediately registered against them, and the strictest action will be ensured," he said.

The Chief Minister said the government is committed to ensuring the convenience and fulfilment of the needs of the common man in every situation. He directed everyone not to let panic spread and ensure timely distribution.