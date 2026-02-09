YSRCP slams the Naidu government, alleging its policies cause 'insecurity and distress' to employees. The party criticizes a proposed compulsory retirement rule, unfulfilled promises, delayed salaries, and alleges harassment by officials.

YSRCP Slams Government's 'Anti-Employee' Policies

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Monday strongly condemned the coalition government led by N. Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that its policies are causing "insecurity and distress" among government employees. YSRCP Employees and Pensioners Wing State President Nalamaru Chandrasekhar Reddy criticised the proposed rule of compulsory retirement after 33 years of service, stating that with the official retirement age at 62, many employees would be forced out around 58, effectively losing almost four years of service.

Reddy recalled that the previous government had raised the retirement age from 60 to 62 in support of employees and questioned why the current administration is reversing this measure. He also said that election promises such as interim relief, PRC benefits, and arrear payments remain unfulfilled, while salaries are often delayed beyond the first of the month.

"Retired library staff are still awaiting pensions even after two years. Secretariat employees are being harassed with excessive survey targets, leading to severe stress, with several deaths reportedly linked to work pressure. Employees are also being denied promotions and increments, forced to use personal devices and the internet, and made to work late hours," he said.

He added that pending dearness allowances (DAs), PRC revisions, and dues worth thousands of crores remain unpaid, while hospital reimbursements under the Employees Health Scheme are delayed, denying medical care. He demanded immediate corrective action and protection of employee rights, the release stated.

Allegations of Harassment Against Jana Sena MLA

Earlier last month, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) levelled serious allegations against Jana Sena Party MLA from Railway Kodur Arava Sridhar, accusing him of sexually harassing and exploiting a government woman employee by misusing his political influence.

In a post on X, the YSRCP alleged that the MLA intimidated the woman over an extended period, issued threats to her and her family, and made false promises of marriage. "@JanaSenaParty MLA, Government Whip, Arava Sridhar's Kichaka Parvam (reign of abuse). Harassment of a woman employee by misusing a Facebook acquaintance Jana Sena MLA Arava Sridhar allegedly raped a government woman employee for one and a half years by intimidating her The MLA allegedly exploited a woman employee who had no parents, using threats to subdue her Threatened to kill the woman employee's three-year-old son if she did not comply with his demands Claimed he is an MLA and can do anything, continuing harassment against the woman Continuous harassment through phone calls demanding sexual favors," the YSRCP posted. (ANI)