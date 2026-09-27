YSRCP MLC Lella Appi Reddy condemned the lathi-charge on protesting village and ward secretariat employees. He accused the Andhra Pradesh coalition government of using police force and failing to fulfil poll promises made by Chandrababu Naidu.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has condemned the lathi-charge on the village and ward secretariat employees who were protesting for their just demands. Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Party MLC Lella Appi Reddy said the coalition government has gone back on its poll promises and has been using the police against the protesting employees.

YSRCP Slams Police High-Handedness

"They were fighting for their just demands, and the police had shown high-handedness in preventing the leaders and active participants of the village and ward secretariat and behaved in a harsh manner at the Dharna Chowk where they were protesting," MLC said.

At least 141 persons were detained, and the government is not prepared to even negotiate with them. While the Chief Minister and his son are away, not a single minister takes responsibility to sort out their problem and leaves them at the mercy of law-enforcing authorities.

Protestors' Demands and Unkept Promises

They were protesting, seeking promotions and increments, which were just demands, as Chandrababu has promised to double their pay on assuming office, but he failed to keep up the promise.

Allegations of 'Sponsored Protests'

"The coalition has been sponsoring protests, as it happened at the SAAP office when it suits the political interests, and when there was a real protest seeking the just demands, they were roughed up, and such actions in a democracy would not go well," he said. (ANI)