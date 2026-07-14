YSRCP leaders condemned the arrest of spokesperson Yanamala Nagarjuna Yadav for remarks made two years ago, alleging the coalition government is misusing police powers to silence critics and those who question its corruption and failures.

YSRCP Condemns 'Misuse of Police Power'

YSRCP leaders strongly condemned the arrest of its spokesperson Yanamala Nagarjuna Yadav, stating that the coalition government is misusing police powers to target those who question its failures and corruption. Former MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu said Nagarjuna Yadav has now been arrested for remarks he made two years ago and questioned where any public disorder had occurred because of those comments.

Sudhakar Babu asked whether proper notice had been issued before the arrest and why the police did not come in uniform if the action was lawful. He said the government cannot selectively reopen old remarks and convert political criticism into criminal prosecution, according to the release. Referring to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's past comments on YSR's death, he questioned whether YSRCP should also file cases based on such old statements when the party returns to power. He said Chandrababu has become a puppet in the hands of the Telangana Chief Minister and stopped the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project at his instance. No number of cases will stop YSRCP from speaking for the people, he said.

Allegations of Political Collusion

Party spokesperson Vangaveeti Narendra said the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Ministers maintain close communication with both blocs - NDA and INDIA. "Chandrababu is in the NDA on one side while secretly maintaining ties with the INDIA bloc on the other. If the two States have such relations, they must be used to secure development and ensure the implementation of the promises made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, not for political targeting," he said.

Arrest Linked to Questioning 'Land Loot'

YSRCP Student Wing State President Ravichandra said a routine matter is being turned into a criminal case only to intimidate critics. He said the government is using the police to grab farmers' lands in the capital region, and illegal cases are being filed because YSRCP leaders are questioning this alleged loot. The party made it clear that it will fight these cases legally and continue to stand with the people.