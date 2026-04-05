YSRCP's Sudhakar Babu accused the AP coalition government of caste discrimination, alleging the Speaker assaulted a Dalit artist and the Deputy Speaker targeted Dalits and Christians. He contrasted this with Jagan's pro-Dalit, pro-Christian policies.

YSRCP spokesperson and former MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu on Sunday accused the coalition government of fueling caste and religious discrimination in Andhra Pradesh, pointing to recent actions of Speaker Ayyannapatrudu and Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju as proof of bias against Dalits and Christians. Addressing the media at the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) central office, Sudhakar Babu alleged, "Speaker Ayyanna slapped a Madiga artist. The Deputy Speaker's conduct is against Dalits and Christians. Chandrababu remains silent on the actions of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker."

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'Chandrababu Holds an Anti-Dalit Mindset'

He contrasted the current scenario with the previous government led by YS Jagan, stating, "Jagan stood by Dalits and Christians, allocated Rs 70,000 crore funds, and gave state-level positions. Chandrababu has done nothing for them. Even now, Chandrababu holds an anti-Dalit mindset."

Sudhakar Babu further elaborated, "Incidents of caste and religious discrimination are occurring in the state like never before. The actions of Speaker Ayyannapatrudu and Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju are clear examples. Ayyannapatrudu recently assaulted a Dalit (Madiga) artist, and Raghurama Krishnam Raju called for the boycott of Dalits and Christians, reflecting Chandrababu's anti-Dalit ideology once again."

Alleged Religious Discrimination and Division

He highlighted violations of caste and religious freedom, saying, "Social inequality, caste discrimination, and violations of religious freedom are increasing in Andhra Pradesh. Recently, a Supreme Court judgment regarding Dalit Christians created unrest, leaving the Christian community distressed. At such a time, forces linked to TDP are allegedly trying to divide the state in the name of religion and separate communities that have been living together peacefully."

He also criticised Chandrababu's stance on granting SC status to Dalit Christians, stating, "Despite participating in Christmas celebrations and publicly reading the Bible, his silence on SC status for Dalit Christians is inappropriate."

Specific Incidents and Lack of Action Cited

Commenting on law and order, Sudhakar Babu questioned, "Why is Chandrababu silent when Speaker Ayyannapatrudu slapped a Madiga drum artist? No action was taken when TDP leader Adireddy Appa Rao allegedly used casteist abuse against a person from the Mala community. Such incidents are happening with Chandrababu's encouragement."

He cited specific incidents, alleging, "Speaker Ayyannapatrudu allegedly assaulted a Madiga individual. In Railway Koduru, a Jana Sena MLA's supporter allegedly attacked a Mala woman in public. Even then, Pawan Kalyan did not issue a show-cause notice. In Shantipuram of Kuppam, TDP workers attacked Dalit women. Despite such incidents happening in constituencies represented by the CM and Deputy CM, there has been no response."

YSRCP Touts Jagan's Pro-Dalit Achievements

Sudhakar Babu urged CM Chandrababu Naidu not to compare himself with Jagan, saying, "It is impossible for Chandrababu to win over Dalits who support Jagan. Jagan ensured social and economic justice by providing reservations in committees at all levels and establishing separate corporations for Mala and Madiga communities."

He said that under Jagan's leadership, a Dr BR Ambedkar statue worth Rs 400 crore was constructed, Dalits were appointed as Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister, a special SC Commission was formed, five ministerial posts and 16 corporation chairman posts were allocated to Dalits, key positions such as ZP chairpersons, mayors, deputy mayors, and municipal chairpersons were filled, and Rs 70,000 crore was distributed among the Mala, Madiga, and Relli communities.

He added, "How could they leave such leadership and join Chandrababu? He should not compare himself with Jagan in any aspect." (ANI)