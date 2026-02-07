YSRCP's Gudivada Amarnath slammed CM Chandrababu Naidu over TTD laddu claims, citing an SIT report that found no animal fat. The report did find ghee adulteration. Naidu defended his allegations, accusing the opposition of politicising the issue.

YSRCP Questions Naidu Over TTD Laddu Controversy

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Gudivada Amarnath on Friday questioned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the allegedly false claim of animal fat mixed in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) laddu.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Citing the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report, which stated against the presence of animal fat in the laddus, Amarnath asked whether another committee is being formed to "blame the YSRCP." "After the SIT report constituted under the supervision of the Supreme Court clearly stated that there was no animal fat in the TTD laddu, why is another committee being formed? Is Chandrababu Naidu forming committees just to falsely claim that there is animal fat in the TTD laddu? Is another committee being created only to push blame onto YSRCP?...," he questioned.

SIT Report Findings

This comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), acting on orders from the Supreme Court, had formed an SIT to investigate the matter. The remand report confirmed adulteration in the supplied ghee, and, according to the investigating agency, AR Dairy, Vaishnavi Dairy, and Bhole Baba Dairy were involved in the case.

According to a SIT report, adulterated ghee supplied to TTD was made by mixing palm oil, palm kernel oil, along with some other chemicals like beta-carotene, acetic acid ester and artificial ghee flavour. However, it does not mention that animal fat was used in the adulterated ghee.

Chandrababu Naidu Defends Allegations

Earlier this week, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu slammed the YSR Congress Party on the alleged TTD laddu preparation controversy, saying that his allegations of the usage of adulterated ghee were backed by the National Dairy Development Board report.

Chandrababu Naidu cornered the opposition said that they are "attacking him" to cover up the laddu controversy and "politicising the Lord Venkateswara." "A report has come regarding the Tirumala laddu controversy. We are taking steps to protect the sanctity of Tirumala. The NDDRB report has arrived... it stated that the laddu was adulterated. Even after this, a SIT was formed to submit another report, and they have reached the point of making allegations against me again," he said.

"Although I could enter through the Maha Dwaram, I go for the darshan of the Lord simply as a common devotee. They committed wrongdoing and a great sin, and now they are attacking me again to cover it up. Even Lord Sri Venkateswara is being politicised," he added.