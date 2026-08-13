YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy raised the issue of mining near the Panchadarla heritage area in Andhra Pradesh in Rajya Sabha, seeking immediate intervention to protect the ancient sites and natural water streams from the threat of mining activity.

Concerns over Panchadarla Heritage Site

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) Parliamentary Party Leader YV Subba Reddy on Thursday raised the issue of mining activity near the historic Panchadarla heritage area in Andhra Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha and sought immediate intervention to protect the ancient sites and natural water streams.

According to the YSRCP press release, speaking during the discussion on the Minerals Amendment Bill, 2026, Subba Reddy drew the attention of the House to mining activity close to the protected Buddhist site and the ancient Dharmalingeswara Swamy temple at Panchadarla. He said the identity of Panchadarla is closely linked to the five natural water streams flowing through the temple complex. He expressed concern over mining activity moving closer to the protected heritage area.

Subba Reddy sought an immediate inspection of the area, a comprehensive cumulative environmental impact assessment and a scientific hydrological study of the water channels. He also called for verification of all statutory and environmental clearances. He demanded suspension of mining activities and related plans in the area until the inspections and studies are completed.

Views on Minerals Amendment Bill

Speaking on the Minerals Amendment Bill, Subba Reddy said mineral wealth belongs to the people and its management should ensure complete transparency. He said a clear mining framework is important for economic growth, but it should not compromise State revenues, local livelihoods or environmental protection.

Subba Reddy pointed out that States bear the immediate financial, environmental and infrastructure costs arising from mining. Their interests and revenues should therefore be protected while framing mining policies.

He also cautioned that centralisation of authority at the national level should not weaken enforcement on the ground against illegal and environmentally destructive mining activities.