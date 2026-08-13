Congress MP Tariq Anwar and CPI(M) MP Amra Ram criticised Home Minister Amit Shah for his alleged absence from Parliament, stating he missed the chance to address the NEET-UG paper leak and showed disregard for the democratic forum.

Opposition Slams Amit Shah's Absence

Congress MP Tariq Anwar on Thursday criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah's alleged absence from Parliament, asserting that Shah failed to avail himself of the opportunity to address key questions surrounding the NEET-UG paper leak issue during the monsoon session of Parliament. Speaking to ANI, Tariq emphasised that there is no greater forum or platform than the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha in a democratic setup. "The opposition waited for Amit Shah and the Prime Minister for nearly 20 days. We had assumed that Amit Shah would certainly attend the debate on NEET and express his views. Yet, he did not avail himself of that opportunity; despite being within the parliamentary complex, he did not step into the House. After all, in a democracy, there is no forum greater than the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha; what happens when ministers repeatedly show disregard for it?," said Anwar.

Alongside Congress MP Tariq Anwar, CPI(M) MP Amra Ram also criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah's alleged absence from the parliament. In an interaction with ANI, referencing the NEET-UG protest at Jantar Mantar, the CPI(M) leader accused the BJP of failing to address issues concerning the public. "The ruling BJP bears the primary responsibility for this, as it refuses to address issues concerning the public. Look at the inhumane repression inflicted upon children, the use of pellet guns and stun guns, and the refusal to even provide an answer. They are merely interested in theatrics. In my 70 years of life, I have never witnessed bills being passed in Parliament without discussion; while this might happen in state assemblies, it is only under the Modi government that laws are being passed in Parliament without any debate..." said MP Amra Ram.

Parliamentary Standoff Derails Session

These remarks came after both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die today, making it a Parliament washout as aggressive sloganeering and fierce counter-protests from both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition INDIA bloc derailed parliamentary proceedings. The BJP protested against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the Congress party's lack of acknowledgement regarding the ongoing protests in Jharkhand. That was followed by controversial sloganeering by opposition MPs, led by Congress MP Pawan Khera, who were seen protesting with a toy monkey and sloganeering, "56 inch ka chhota bandar, jaldi aao sadan ke andar."

This Monsoon Session witnessed back-to-back disruptions within the House and the Parliament complex as the ruling BJP and the Opposition remained locked in an unrelenting political standoff over key legislative, economic, and regional issues. (ANI)