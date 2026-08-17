YSRCP MLCs protested at the AP Legislative Council, demanding a thorough inquiry into alleged DSC recruitment irregularities. Led by Botsa Satyanarayana, they sought a debate and called for Education Minister Nara Lokesh's resignation.

YSRCP Protests DSC Irregularities

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLCs on Monday staged a protest at the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council premises, demanding a thorough inquiry into alleged irregularities in the DSC recruitment process. The protest was led by Legislative Council Opposition Leader Botsa Satyanarayana, along with other YSRCP MLCs.

The MLCs displayed placards demanding an impartial investigation into the alleged DSC irregularities and sought a detailed discussion on the issue in the Legislative Council.

YSRCP MLCs Bharath and Arun Kumar demanded that Education Minister Nara Lokesh take responsibility for the alleged irregularities and called for his resignation. They also demanded that the government allow a detailed debate on the DSC issue in the Legislative Council and provide clarity on the allegations raised by the opposition. The YSRCP MLCs said they would continue to raise the issue in the Council and press the government for a proper inquiry and accountability.

Calls for CBI Investigation Broaden

Earlier, YSRCP Employees' Wing State President P Chandrasekhar Reddy on Sunday demanded a CBI investigation into both Mega District Selection Committee (DSC)-2025 and the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group-I recruitment, challenging the coalition government to allow an impartial probe instead of using the APPSC issue as a diversion from the DSC irregularities and demanding that Education Minister Nara Lokesh must resign, taking moral responsibility for the DSC process.

Reddy said serious questions had emerged over question-paper leakage, sale of teacher posts, Sports Quota certificates, Government Order (GO) Nos 4 and 47, and subsequent changes in recruitment documents. He said evidence had also surfaced regarding certificates issued through sports associations and monetary negotiations for appointments.

"If the government genuinely believed that both DSC and APPSC were clean, it should have no objection to placing both before the CBI or a sitting judge," he said. He maintained that APPSC Group-I examinations under the YSRCP government were conducted with CCTV surveillance, biometric and facial-recognition safeguards and manual evaluation in accordance with court directions. "If you have doubts about APPSC, investigate it. But investigate DSC-2025 with the same standard. Why should only DSC escape scrutiny?" he asked.

Other Employee Grievances Raised

Chandrasekhar Reddy also condemned the suspension of teacher-union leaders who travelled to Delhi seeking TET exemption for long-serving in-service teachers, saying meeting elected representatives and submitting a representation was their democratic right. He further demanded the immediate revocation of the suspensions and an Assembly resolution seeking TET exemption.

He said, "Five DAs remained pending, and employee dues had increased from about Rs 23,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore. YSRCP would raise DSC irregularities, teacher suspensions and employee grievances forcefully in the Legislature."

YSRCP Leader Challenges Minister to Public Debate

Responding to Minister Narayana, Chandrasekhar Reddy said he was ready for a public debate on DSC, government recruitment, employee benefits, debt, welfare, GSDP, Amaravati, land pooling or municipal administration.