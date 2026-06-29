Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu attended the 'Mann Ki Baat' program at an EMRS school, interacted with students and women SHGs, and reviewed rural livelihood projects, emphasizing education, empowerment, and environmental conservation.

Governor Attends 'Mann Ki Baat' with Students

Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu on Sunday attended the 135th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme at the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Khumulwng, where he later interacted with students, women Self-Help Group (SHG) members and beneficiaries of government livelihood initiatives.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After listening to the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, the Governor engaged with students to understand the key messages they had drawn from the programme. He elaborated on the themes highlighted by the Prime Minister and encouraged the students to imbibe the values of patriotism, innovation, environmental responsibility and nation-building emphasised during the broadcast. The programme was attended by West Tripura District Magistrate and Collector Dr. Vishal Kumar, Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak, the Additional Chief Executive Officer of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), teachers, students and other senior officials.

School Infrastructure Review

The Governor also inspected the Eklavya Model Residential School and reviewed its academic and residential infrastructure, including classrooms, the library, hostel and other facilities. He stressed the importance of quality education and a conducive learning environment for tribal students.

Supporting Women's Empowerment and Rural Enterprises

Later, Governor Nallu visited the Roshni Mahila Cluster Bahumukhi Samabaya Samiti Limited at Mohanpur, where he interacted with members of various Self-Help Groups. The President of the Roshni Cluster Level Federation briefed him on the federation's activities, products, achievements and future plans aimed at strengthening women-led rural enterprises.

Highlighting the importance of environmental conservation, the Governor planted a tree sapling on the premises of the Roshni Cluster Level Federation. He also visited the bamboo production unit operated by the Dipabali Self-Help Group and appreciated its members for promoting local entrepreneurship, value-added bamboo products and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Individual Beneficiary Follow-up

Continuing his outreach, the Governor visited the residence of Sova Debbarma at Keparam Para under Purba Noagaon Gram Panchayat in the Old Agartala RD Block. During the visit, he enquired about the progress of her ducklings rearing project. Debbarma is among the beneficiaries who had received ducklings from the Governor during a distribution programme organised earlier at Lok Bhavan.

The Governor's day-long visit underscored the Raj Bhavan's continued emphasis on education, women's empowerment, rural entrepreneurship, environmental conservation and sustainable livelihood initiatives across Tripura.