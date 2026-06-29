The Indian Army and Assam Rifles marked the 27th Memorial Day of Kargil War hero Captain Neikezhakuo Kenguruse, MVC, in Kohima. The ceremony, attended by his family, included tributes, a documentary screening, and a medical camp.

The Spear Corps of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles solemnly commemorated the 27th Memorial Day of Captain Neikezhakuo Kenguruse, Maha Vir Chakra (Posthumous), fondly remembered as the "Hero of Nagaland," who made the supreme sacrifice during the Kargil War on June 28, 1999.

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The commemorative ceremony was held at the Kenguruse War Memorial in Nerhe Phezha Village, Kohima District, Nagaland. The ceremony was graced by Lieutenant General Girish Kalia, AVSM, VSM, General Officer Commanding, Spear Corps, and attended by the proud parents of the gallant officer, Mr and Mrs Neiselie Kenguruse, along with family members, friends, villagers, veterans, ex-servicemen and serving personnel.

Commemorative Ceremony and Tributes

The event commenced with the laying of floral tributes and wreaths in honour of the brave soldier. The Chief Guest paid homage through a ceremonial wreath-laying, followed by the lighting of the Amar Jawan Jyoti. A special documentary highlighting the inspiring life, extraordinary courage and supreme sacrifice of Capt Kenguruse, was screened for the gathering.

A Poignant Gesture

Reflecting the finest traditions of the Indian Army, personnel from Captain Kenguruse's unit, 2 Rajputana Rifles, met with his parents to pay their respects, a poignant gesture that reaffirms the enduring bond between the Regiment and the family of the fallen hero.

Impressive March Past

A ceremonial march past was presented by contingents of the Assam Rifles, the Nagaland Police Mahila Pipe Band, ex-servicemen and girl cadets of 1 Nagaland NCC Battalion, Kohima. The impressive display, accompanied by the stirring tunes of the Assam Rifles Pipe Band, added solemnity and grandeur to the occasion.

Felicitation and Community Outreach

A special felicitation ceremony was also organised to honour Mr and Mrs Kenguruse in recognition of their resilience and the enduring legacy of their son.

As a symbol of service beyond the battlefield and in keeping with Captain Kenguruse's spirit of selfless dedication, Mr Neiselie Kenguruse inaugurated the "Capt. N. Kenguruse, MVC Medical Camp," a community outreach initiative organised by the Assam Rifles to provide healthcare services to the local populace.

The formal proceedings concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Captain Kenguruse's elder brother, Mr Neingthoulie Kenguruse, who also presented a book on Capt Kenguruse's life to the GOC. The ceremony evoked a deep sense of patriotism and reverence among all present, reaffirming the steadfast commitment of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles to honour the sacrifices of the nation's brave soldiers and to inspire future generations through their legacy of courage, duty and selfless service. (ANI)