Congress MP Pawan Khera praised the party's DCC training in Raipur, urging for nationwide camps. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai used an event to criticize the Congress for imposing the 1975 Emergency and jailing opposition leaders.

Congress Hails DCC Presidents' Training Camp

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera on Sunday hailed the conduct of the party's District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents' training in Raipur, asserting that such training camps should be conducted across the entire country. "I am pleased that the Congress party is holding such a training camp because what is needed in this era is precisely this. Such training camps should be conducted across the entire country. It is a matter of great joy that Raipur was chosen, and such a long camp was organised, in which Rahul Gandhi also came," Khera told reporters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier, the Congress conducted a 10-day residential training camp for newly appointed District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, from June 20 to June 29. During the session, Chhattisgarh Congress President Deepak Baij emphasised the necessity of strengthening the party's foundation through enhanced booth-level activism, intensified engagement on issues of public interest, and the effective dissemination of Congress ideology to every individual.

"Today, on the fifth day of the organization creation training camp, the State Congress President, the honorable Shri Deepak Baij Ji, addressed the newly appointed District Congress Committee Presidents on strengthening the organization, activism at the booth level, struggle on issues of public interest, and taking the Congress ideology to every individual," said Chhattisgarh Congress.

CM Sai Criticises 1975 Emergency

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday said programmes commemorating the Emergency help educate the younger generation about one of the chapters in India's democratic history, while accusing the then Congress government of suppressing constitutional rights during the 1975 Emergency.

Speaking to the media after attending the Emergency Remembrance Day programme organised by the Loktantra Senani Sangh in Raipur, Sai praised the organisation for honouring democracy activists and engaging students through an essay competition on the Emergency. "Today, the Loktantra Senani Sangh organised a programme to honour people across the state and held an essay competition on the Emergency, with participation from school and college students. Winners were awarded in a special ceremony, for which we were all invited. We thank the Sangh for this initiative, as such events ensure the younger generation learns about the Emergency," Sai told reporters.

Recalling the events of June 25, 1975, the Chief Minister alleged that then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi should have stepped down after the Allahabad High Court declared her election invalid. "On 25 June 1975, when the Allahabad High Court declared Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's election invalid, she should have resigned. Instead, she imposed an Emergency, suspended constitutional rights, and jailed thousands of opposition leaders. Many families suffered for months. This was a grave injustice by the then Prime Minister and the government," he said. (ANI)