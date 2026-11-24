YSRCP leaders slammed the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission for failing to curb electoral irregularities, nomination obstruction, and the misuse of power, demanding immediate administrative intervention before upcoming Panchayat polls.

YSRCP Leaders Criticize SEC Over Alleged Irregularities In AP Polls

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India] November 24 (ANI): YSRCP leaders slammed the State Election Commission (SEC) for failing to act against widespread attacks, nomination obstruction and electoral irregularities despite repeated complaints supported by video evidence.

After meeting the SEC, Legal Cell President Manohar Reddy said officials were demanding unnecessary no-dues and police clearance certificates, while nearly 570 nominations were rejected in Chandragiri, according to the release. CCTV cameras were being switched off or unplugged despite Supreme Court directions to preserve footage throughout the electoral process. He warned of contempt proceedings against officials violating court orders, as per the release.

Former MLA Malladi Vishnu said police detained candidates for days, disregarded judicial protection orders and facilitated electoral manipulation. He also flagged the misuse of voter information through unauthorised applications and submitted evidence from Giddalur, Annamayya and Srikalahasti. MLC Kalpalatha Reddy questioned the SEC’s inaction despite videos showing nomination papers torn during scrutiny in Pattikonda and a YSRCP Sarpanch candidate beaten by a police officer in Banaganapalle. She demanded immediate suspension of responsible officials. Panchayat Raj Wing President Vennapusa Ravindra Reddy said the coalition had turned non-party Panchayat elections into political battles to control local-body funds. The leaders demanded impartial elections, strict action against erring officials, CCTV and webcam surveillance, and comprehensive security for the November 26 first-phase Panchayat polling and counting. (ANI)