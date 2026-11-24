AIMIM leader Waris Pathan criticized Azam Khan, claiming he attended Saifai festivities during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. This clash follows the formation of the Samajik Parivartan Morcha alliance between AIMIM and the Azad Samaj Party.

Waris Pathan Targets Azam Khan Ahead of 2027 UP Polls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan on Tuesday hit back at Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan over his remarks against Asaduddin Owaisi, alleging that Khan was watching song-and-dance performances in Saifai during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

Speaking to ANI, Pathan further alleged that many people had become restless and troubled after the AIMIM formed an alliance with Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad, asserting that they had come to Uttar Pradesh to raise their voices for the rights of Dalits, the oppressed, the marginalised and Muslims.

"We have hundreds of corporators. We have a Member of Parliament, Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi—a man whose influence carries the weight of 400 other MPs... Ever since we entered the electoral arena—and since we formed an alliance with Chandrashekhar Azad of the Azad Samaj Party—many people have become restless and troubled... We have come here to raise our voices for the rights of Dalits, the oppressed, the marginalised, and Muslims; we have come to demand justice for them," he said.

Hitting out at Samajwadi Party and Azam Khan, he added, "In Muzaffarnagar, more than 50,000 Muslims were subjected to atrocities and left homeless. They endured such horrific suffering. At that time, you were a minister in the Akhilesh government. While all this was unfolding, you were busy watching song-and-dance performances in Saifai. Your leaders remained completely silent—they didn’t even utter the word Muslim," said Pathan.

Azam Khan had earlier taken a jibe at AIMIM and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)'s alliance in Uttar Pradesh named 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha'. The alliance was formally announced in Lucknow on November 12 by Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad. The two parties have declared their intention to contest all 403 Assembly constituencies together, with Chandrashekhar Azad projected as the alliance's chief ministerial face.