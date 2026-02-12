YSRCP leaders from Vemuru met YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging violent attacks, vandalism, and looting by TDP groups. They claimed police inaction despite threats, prompting Jagan to assure party support and criticize police conduct.

Leaders of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) from Kotha Narikelapalli (KN Palli) in the Vemuru constituency met with former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the party's central office on Wednesday. During the meeting, they reportedly detailed a series of alleged violent attacks and intimidation by TDP groups in their village. They claimed that TDP mobs barged into their houses at midnight, broke doors, vandalised property and looted gold and cash, creating fear among YSRCP supporters.

Allegations of Targeted Violence

Vemuru YSRCP in-charge Varikuti Ashok Babu informed YS Jagan that, allegedly, a TDP-linked rowdy-sheeter, Balakoti Reddy, along with his associates, attacked the house of BC leader and sarpanch Angirekula Nageswara Rao and has been repeatedly targeting YSRCP sympathisers with weapons.

Claims of Police Inaction and Desperation

Victims of the alleged attack claimed that despite police picketing in the village, they were not being protected and that even after approaching the Bapatla Collector, their families still face threats to their lives, forcing them to live in constant fear. They also claimed that some families, having lost faith in the TDP government, even sought permission at the Collector's office to end their lives due to insecurity.

YS Jagan Assures Support, Criticises Police

Responding to them, YS Jagan assured them that no YSRCP cadre should fear or feel anxious, and that the party would stand firmly with them. He called on party workers to face the attacks and excesses of TDP groups and said the party's legal cell would extend all necessary legal support. He also strongly criticised the conduct of the police in the area, stating that their actions were weakening the institutional credibility.

Key Leaders Present at Meeting

Among those who met him were Varikuti Ashok Babu, Gade Sivarami Reddy (former ZPTC), Raghu Rami Reddy (Chunduru mandal party president), Angirekula Nageswara Rao, and several affected family members and local leaders.