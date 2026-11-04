YSRCP has demanded mandatory CCTV surveillance and webcasting for upcoming MPTC and ZPTC elections, citing widespread irregularities, intimidation, and manipulation of results during the recent municipal polls in Andhra Pradesh.

YSRCP Demands Enhanced Electoral Safeguards

YSRCP demanded mandatory CCTV surveillance, videography and webcasting at every polling station during the forthcoming MPTC and ZPTC elections, warning the State Election Commission against allowing a repetition of the widespread irregularities witnessed in the municipal elections. A delegation led by YSRCP State General Secretary and MLC Lella Appireddy, accompanied by Legal Cell State President Manohar Reddy, Employees and Pensioners Wing State President Nalamaaru Chandrasekhar Reddy and Grievance Cell President Narayana Murthy, submitted a representation to the State Election Commissioner.

Allegations Against Coalition Government

Speaking to the media, Appireddy said Chandrababu Naidu's coalition government had murdered democracy by misusing police and revenue officials from nominations and scrutiny to polling and counting. Candidates were prevented from filing nominations, eliminated during scrutiny, and subjected to intimidation and rigging. Where YSRCP candidates secured leads, counting was halted and results manipulated through recounting. He cited irregularities in Eluru, Dhone, Salur, Guntur, Ongole, Nuzvid and Palamaneru, along with discrepancies in polling percentages in Ongole and Visakhapatnam.

Calls for Immediate Action and Accountability

Appireddy demanded immediate preservation of CCTV footage and ballot papers from counting centres, announcing legal action against officials, police personnel and the Election Commission for electoral violations. He declared that the coalition government's downfall had begun and warned officials to discharge their constitutional duties impartially. He also demanded an end to politically motivated bind-over proceedings, arrests and house arrests.

Concerns Over Election Integrity

Nalamaaru Chandrasekhar Reddy said YSRCP had submitted nearly 15 complaints and representations, including video evidence on pen drives, without any meaningful action from the SEC. He questioned recounting exercises despite substantial YSRCP leads in Nandikotkur, Ongole and other areas, stating that recounting cannot become a tool for manipulating results. He demanded adequate protection for opposition candidates, an end to police intimidation and strict safeguards to ensure free and fair MPTC and ZPTC elections.