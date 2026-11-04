The Delhi High Court has scheduled the final hearing for Sukesh Chandrasekhar's appeal against MCOCA charges for December 9, 2026, following a Supreme Court directive to expedite the plea against his trial in the ₹200 crore extortion case.

Delhi High Court Advances Hearing

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday advanced the hearing in an appeal filed by alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar challenging the charges framed against him under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the ₹200 crore alleged extortion case. The matter, which was earlier scheduled for January 13, 2027, has now been listed for final hearing on December 9, 2026, before Justice Mini Pushkarna.

The development comes after Chandrashekhar approached the High Court in view of a Supreme court direction to the High Court to decide his stay application within 8 weeks, if not, the decide the appeal itself within 3 months . During the hearing, advocate Anant Malik, appearing for Sukesh Chandrasekhar, sought an early hearing of his application seeking a stay on the trial court's order framing charges against him. However, senior advocate Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Delhi Police, opposed an early hearing of the stay application and instead requested that the main appeal itself be taken up for final hearing.

Police Opposition and Court Decision

Opposing the request for an early hearing of the interim application, the Delhi Police submitted that the case was serious and involved multiple accused persons. It was further pointed out that the recording of prosecution evidence was already underway. Following the submissions, the High Court listed the appeal for final hearing on December 9 and cancelled the earlier date of January 13, 2027.

The High Court had issued notice to the Delhi Police on July 31 on an appeal filed by Chandrasekhar challenging the charges framed against him under MCOCA. The trial court had framed charges against him and other accused persons on May 30, 2026. The appeal challenges the trial court's order dated May 30, 2026, under which charges were framed against Chandrasekhar on June 3, 2026, under Sections 170, 384, 386, 388, 419, 420, 506 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2), 3(3), 3(4), 3(5) and 4 of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999.

Case Background and Legal Contentions

The case arises from an FIR registered in 2021 at the Economic Offences Wing police station in New Delhi. The prosecution case alleges that an amount of ₹200 crore was extorted from complainant Aditi Singh. In his appeal, Chandrasekhar has contended that the order framing charges is arbitrary, unlawful and contrary to settled principles of law. He has alleged that the trial court failed to apply its judicial mind and passed the order without properly examining the material available on record.

The appeal further argues that, at the stage of framing charges, the trial court was required to sift through and assess the material to determine whether it disclosed grave suspicion against the accused. However, according to the appellant, the trial court confined its reasoning to a two-column table reproducing the contents of the charge sheet and the submissions made on his behalf. It has also been contended that questions concerning the admissibility of evidence, the existence of an alleged organised crime syndicate and the fairness of the investigation were brushed aside by the trial court by treating them as matters to be examined during the trial.

The appellant has further argued that since the FIR was the first registered in connection with the alleged crime syndicate and involved the stringent provisions of MCOCA, the trial court was required to examine the origin and formation of the alleged syndicate while considering the charges. The appeal states that the court should have clearly distinguished between offences under the special legislation and those under the IPC at the stage of framing charges. The Delhi High Court will now take up the matter for final hearing on December 9, 2026. (ANI)

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