YSRCP's Sajjala Reddy demands TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu own up to or clarify his claims of animal fat in Tirupati laddu. Reddy cites lab reports that found no adulteration and says Naidu's "irresponsible" remarks hurt devotee sentiments.

YSRCP Demands Accountability Over Laddu Remarks

YSR Congress Party's (YSRCP) State Co-ordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday demanded that former Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu should either own up to or clarify his remarks alleging adulteration in the Tirupati laddu, stating that the comments had hurt the sentiments of devotees across the globe.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Stating that laboratory reports had categorically stated there was no animal fat in the Tirupati laddu, Reddy said the issue should be taken seriously and that Chandrababu should be held accountable for what he termed an irresponsible statement.

Speaking to the media, the YSRCP leader said that CM Naidu, while holding a high office, tried to politicise a sensitive religious issue by passing remarks that there was adulteration in the Tirupati laddu, which created a major flutter and evoked global outrage among devotees.

YSRCP has demanded that Chandrababu either own his remarks about adulteration of the laddu with animal fat or issue a categorical statement in light of the lab reports, which state that no animal fat was found in the laddus.

Allegations of Continued Political Propaganda

The YSRCP leader had noted that the SIT report states there is no animal fat in the laddu and that the findings were based on reports from two national laboratories. He said Chandrababu should be questioned for making remarks that hurt the sentiments of devotees worldwide. He further said that nowhere in the report was it mentioned that the TTD Chairman or Board members were involved in any irregularities, asserting that this keeps their "slate clean" and that the allegations are subject to legal scrutiny.

He further alleged, "The propaganda machinery and Chandrababu are still trying to maintain and again blame that all the adulteration was done only during 2019-24 instead of accepting the mistake. They are still trying to pick holes and level baseless allegations only to cover up his foolhardiness."

Reddy alleged that the Chief Minister "owes an explanation" as the investigation was started after his remarks on the adulteration. "Which has hurt the sentiments of the devotees," the YSRCP leader added.

Defense of Ghee Procurement System

On the procurement of ghee, the YSRCP leader said there is a system in place and that efforts were underway to improve it by strengthening quality control and rejecting any product that did not meet stipulated regulations. "We brought modernity into the system, and the coalition is only pointing out the period of 2019-24, and cherry-picking transactions only shows its political intentions. The companies and contractors were in place much before, and names changed, but the supplies remained the same," he said.

Reiterating the party's stand, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said YSRCP demands that CM Naidu should either own the remarks he passed, alleging that the Tirupati laddu was contaminated with animal fat or explain his position in light of the lab report, which he said has scientific authenticity and clearly states that no animal fat was found in the prasadam. (ANI)