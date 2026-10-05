YSRCP's Chelluboina Venugopalakrishna accused CM Chandrababu Naidu of 'political theatre' over the 34% BC reservation issue, alleging the move to approach the Supreme Court is a calculated ploy to deceive the community ahead of local body elections.

'Political Theatre' Over BC Reservations

YSRCP East Godavari district president and former minister Chelluboina Venugopalakrishna on Monday alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s decision to approach the Supreme Court over 34 per cent reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) was "political theatre" aimed at deceiving the community.

Speaking to the media at the party camp office in Rajahmundry, Venugopalakrishna said the Indra Sawhney judgment requires comprehensive data and a report from a BC Commission for reservations exceeding the 50 per cent ceiling. He questioned why a dedicated commission was constituted, but its report was not made public.

Venugopalakrishna said the government could have provided the previous regime’s caste census data to the commission to build a legal basis for the 34 per cent quota. Instead, he alleged, the coalition government chose to implement the reservation through a Government Order (GO), despite knowing that such an order would face legal scrutiny. He questioned why the government was not enacting a proper law, securing Parliament’s approval and placing it in the Ninth Schedule. Venugopalakrishna said the same route had been used to push Amaravati legislation through the Centre.

Allegations of Pre-Election Strategy

He further alleged that the announcement of approaching the Supreme Court after the High Court’s decision was a calculated strategy timed ahead of local body elections. He also alleged that with the support of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Naidu was sending a message that BCs were no longer needed.

Demand for Permanent Statutory Protection

Venugopalakrishna urged BC communities and youth not to be taken for granted and demanded permanent statutory protection for reservations instead of relying on Government Orders that, he alleged, could fail in court. (ANI)