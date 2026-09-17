YSRCP's Konda Rajiv Gandhi accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led AP government of creating an 'undeclared emergency' by using police to suppress criticism, monitor youth, and curb social media, demanding a halt to these 'undemocratic' actions.

YSRCP spokesperson Konda Rajiv Gandhi has alleged that an “undeclared emergency” was prevailing in Andhra Pradesh, accusing the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government of using the police machinery to suppress criticism, monitor youth and curb social media voices questioning its policies. Addressing the media at the YSRCP central office, he said the government was trying to implement Government Order (GO) No. 9 in a manner that threatened democratic rights.

YSRCP Vows Support for Protesting Youth

Questioning the government, holding protests and demanding implementation of election promises were constitutional rights, he said, adding that students and unemployed youth were only seeking jobs, recruitment notifications and the unemployment allowance promised to them. Monitoring their movements, social-media activity and protests must stop immediately. The YSRCP spokesperson demanded that the Student JAC's recruitment notifications be issued and that selections be conducted transparently, without any scope for backdoor appointments. He said youth need not fear intimidation and that YSRCP, under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership, would stand firmly with students and unemployed youth fighting injustice, YSRCP stated.

Pawan Kalyan's Silence Questioned

He also asked Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to respond to the allegations. “You said you entered politics to question those in power. Why are you silent when questioning voices are being suppressed?” he asked, demanding withdrawal of orders relating to surveillance and restrictions on youth.

Allegations of 'Political Censorship' and FBI Name Misuse

Konda Rajiv Gandhi said the police system was being turned into a “political censorship organisation”, with action directed against posts critical of the government. Referring to takedown requests sent to X, he demanded answers from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha over the use of the FBI name in communications originating from the Andhra Pradesh Police. He asked who authorised the use of the FBI name, which posts were sought to be removed and what legal provisions justified the requests, noting that X had clarified that the takedown request had not come from the US FBI.

“The government may try to restrict social media and protests, but the questioning voice among youth has already begun,” Konda Rajiv Gandhi said. (ANI)