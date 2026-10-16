YSRCP alleges its Lok Sabha MP PV Midhun Reddy's convoy was attacked by TDP workers in Punganur. The incident occurred as party candidates were filing nominations for local body polls. The party has demanded action from the Election Commission.

YSRCP on Friday alleged that workers of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) attacked the convoy of its Lok Sabha floor leader and Rajampet MP PV Midhun Reddy in Punganur Municipality, pelting vehicles with stones and attacking them with sticks and iron rods.

According to the YSRCP party office, the incident took place on Thursday when Midhun Reddy was accompanying party candidates and leaders to file nominations for the local body elections. The party alleged that TDP leaders and workers blocked the convoy and attempted to prevent YSRCP candidates from reaching the nomination centre.

It also claimed that vehicles belonging to YSRCP leaders were vandalised and that police personnel present at the spot failed to stop the attackers. Condemning the alleged attack, YSRCP accused the TDP-led government of allowing its workers to use violence against opposition candidates and disrupt the election process. The party urged the State Election Commission to intervene, direct the police to register criminal cases and arrest those responsible. It also sought action against police officers who allegedly failed to prevent the incident. YSRCP further demanded protection for candidates and their proposers and arrangements to ensure that all affected candidates could file their nominations safely and without obstruction.

YSRCP Accuses TDP of 'Manipulative Politics'

Meanwhile, YSRCP leader Jupudi Prabhakar Rao on Tuesday accused the TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh of engaging in what he described as manipulative politics against party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Speaking to the media in Tadepalli, Prabhakar Rao alleged that the TDP, in coordination with the Congress, had filed cases against Jagan and was now using the issue for political gains.

He claimed that although Jagan was cooperating with the courts, there was a conspiracy to keep him in Hyderabad through proceedings involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Prabhakar Rao also targeted Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of questioning others on morality despite facing cases. He alleged that Naidu was behaving as though law enforcement agencies were under his control.

The YSRCP leader further questioned the timing of the proceedings, claiming that they coincided with Jagan's plans to launch a mass contact programme and the approaching local body elections.(ANI)