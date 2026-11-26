The government pays Dearness Allowance to Central government employees to offset the financial burden caused by inflation. The government calculates this based on the basic salary and usually revises the DA twice a year.

Now, the Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS), a defence sector trade union, has put forward a fresh demand to the 8th Pay Commission.

They want the government to merge 50% of the existing DA with the basic salary before fixing the new pay scales.

In a proposal submitted on November 18, 2026, the union stressed that the government must do this merger before calculating the new pay. Employee unions expect this move to increase the base amount for the new salary hike.