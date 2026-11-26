SP MP Awadhesh Prasad announces that the SP and Congress will determine seat-sharing for the 2027 UP elections based on winnability rather than fixed numbers, aiming to replace the BJP with an Akhilesh Yadav-led government.

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Amid ongoing seat-sharing discussions between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, SP MP Awadhesh Prasad on Thursday said the two parties have agreed on the common objective of ousting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in the state and bringing an Akhilesh Yadav-led government to power. Speaking to ANI on the seat-sharing negotiations, Prasad clarified that the allocation of constituencies would not be based on a fixed number of seats but on the winnability of candidates. He said the two parties had finalised their common political objective and would decide the seat-sharing arrangement accordingly. "...As far as seat-sharing is concerned, it will not be based on a fixed number of seats, but rather on the potential for victory. It has been decided in the meeting that our objective is to oust the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and replace them with a government led by Akhilesh Yadav; this has been finalised between the two parties. Regarding the seats, the allocation will be determined based on the prospects of winning..." he said.

Prasad's remarks come amid ongoing discussions between the two INDIA bloc allies over seat-sharing for the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Meanwhile, Congress state in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam expressed confidence in the alliance, saying discussions between the two parties would resume after Constitution Day celebrations. Speaking to ANI in Lucknow, Gautam said, "Constitution Day is being observed right now, and there is a festive atmosphere. Let us celebrate it. After that, talks between the two sides will resume..." He further said if both parties came together with a shared vision, sincerity and goodwill, the INDIA alliance would form a government in Uttar Pradesh. "If both come together with a shared vision, sincerity and goodwill, and work in unity, then the INDIA alliance will certainly form a government in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Further, Congress leader Rashid Alvi also expressed confidence that the Congress and the SP would reach an agreement based on mutual respect, dismissing suggestions of differences between the two parties over seat-sharing. Reacting to seat-sharing remarks by Congress MP Imran Masood and SP MP Iqra Hasan, Alvi said that leaders of both parties would resolve the matter and indicated that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi could be entrusted with the responsibility of resolving the issue. "There will be an agreement between the Congress and the SP. It will be based on mutual respect. There is no disagreement on this. Leaders of both parties will send Priyanka Gandhi, who is present among us, to resolve the entire matter. Let the SP release its manifesto. We will also release our manifesto. Is there any problem with releasing its manifesto?..." he said.

Alvi also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders of spreading hatred and creating divisions between Hindus and Muslims. He alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) wanted to end reservations for Other Backwards Classes (OBCs). "The Prime Minister has nothing to do with the truth. They do not know that the RSS wants to end reservations for OBCs. The Congress party does not engage in Hindu-Muslim politics... The Prime Minister and BJP leaders do nothing except politics. They spread hatred in the country and create divisions between Hindus and Muslims," he said. According to sources, the SP has offered 26 seats to the Congress in the initial round of discussions, while the Congress has sought 120 seats and is unwilling to accept a lower number. The two parties are continuing discussions to reach an agreement on seat-sharing ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. (ANI)