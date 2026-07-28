YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to visit Srikakulam on July 30 to meet arrested YSRCP leader Dr Seediri Appalaraju. The visit is to show party support against alleged illegal cases and political harassment by the current state government.

Jagan to Visit Jailed YSRCP Leader

YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Srikakulam district on Thursday, July 30. During the visit, YS Jagan will meet former Minister and YSRCP leader Dr Seediri Appalaraju, who was arrested in an illegal case and is currently under remand at Ampolu District Jail near Srikakulam. He will meet Appalaraju during mulaqat, console him and extend the party's support.

YS Jagan is undertaking the Srikakulam district visit to reassure Appalaraju and his family members that the YSR Congress Party stands firmly with party leaders facing illegal cases and political harassment.

Criticism Over Fishing Boat Tragedy

Earlier on July 14, Reddy hit out at the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government, calling the fishing boat tragedy in Visakhapatnam an "inhumane incident" caused by administrative negligence. The former Chief Minister visited the families of the fishermen who went missing and were later feared dead following the tragedy, expressing his condolences and slamming the state's delayed rescue efforts.

Speaking to the media after meeting the victims' families, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "The incident which took place in Andhra Pradesh is the most inhumane incident. An incident took place in which six fishermen families lost their lives. While they were in the sea, in spite of repeated messages which were put forth to the officials of the government, there was no response. And due to this fact, because these people took so many hours to even look into the matter, forget about responding."

He further highlighted the proximity of the incident to major naval and administrative hubs, questioning why the rescue machinery failed to move. "The incident took place just 10 miles away from Visakhapatnam, from Gangavaram port. In Vizag, we have the Coast Guard, Navy, Collector, the Commissioner--the entire government is here. Yet, in fact, Vizag is also the headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command. In spite of that, because the government did not respond on time, this delayed response took the lives of six families of fishermen," he said. (ANI)