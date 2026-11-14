Former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy marked Children's Day by stressing the collective responsibility to support children's education and well-being, urging society to empower young minds to drive future national progress.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Extends Warm Wishes on Occasion of Children's Day

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday extended wishes on the occasion of Children's Day, emphasising the need to invest in children's education and well-being. In a post on X, Reddy said every child deserves the right to dream, learn and grow in a safe and supportive environment.

He stressed that investing in children's education and well-being was a collective responsibility, adding that empowering young minds would enable them to shape their future and contribute to the progress of the nation.

Children's Day is celebrated across India on November 14 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was born on November 14, 1889, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Fondly known as 'Chacha Nehru', he was known for his affection towards children and his emphasis on providing them with love, care and opportunities for growth.