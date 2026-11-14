Mumbai recorded a moderate AQI of 123 while Nagpur hit a poor 205. Various Maharashtra cities showed varied air quality, with readings ranging from satisfactory to moderate levels, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

Mumbai Air Quality Hits Moderate Level

Mumbai recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 123, falling in the 'Moderate' category, on Saturday morning, while Nagpur reported 'Poor' air quality with an AQI of 205, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Across Maharashtra, Malegaon recorded an AQI of 197, followed by Nashik at 188 and Pune at 181, all falling in the 'Moderate' category. Thane recorded an AQI of 109, while Ahmednagar stood at 96, Kolhapur at 87 and Hingoli at 57, all in the 'Satisfactory' category.

Within Mumbai, air quality varied across monitoring stations, with Bandra Kurla Complex recording the highest AQI of 179, followed by Deonar at 164 and Chakala-Andheri East at 131. Chembur recorded an AQI of 128, while Mulund West stood at 113. Meanwhile, Powai recorded an AQI of 91, followed by Colaba at 87, Worli at 84 and Sion at 80, all falling in the 'Satisfactory' category. The difference between the highest and lowest readings among the listed Mumbai monitoring stations was 99 points, with Bandra Kurla Complex recording 179 and Sion reporting 80. According to the CPCB classification, an AQI between 51 and 100 falls under the 'Satisfactory' category, while readings between 101 and 200 are classified as 'Moderate'. An AQI between 201 and 300 is categorised as 'Poor'.