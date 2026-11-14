BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan has urged Rahul Gandhi to return 51 cartons of Nehru's correspondence to the PMML, asserting these documents are national heritage rather than private property, following their withdrawal by Sonia Gandhi in 2008.

BJP Demands Gandhi Family Return 51 Cartons of Nehru Documents Now

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 14 (ANI): BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan on Saturday urged Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family to return 51 cartons of correspondence belonging to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library (PMML), asserting that the documents are part of the country's documentary heritage and not anybody's private property.

On the occasion of Nehru's birth anniversary, Kesavan questioned the Congress leadership over the custody of the documents and called on Rahul Gandhi to act on his "Daro Mat" slogan by ensuring their return. In a post on X, Kesavan said the letters included correspondence between Nehru and Edwina Mountbatten, along with communications with other prominent individuals. He added that failure to return the documents would strengthen suspicions surrounding their withdrawal from the institution.

"At least on Nehru’s birth anniversary today, will Rahul Gandhi and the Congress first family have the courage to stop acting contrary to the national interest and return the 51 cartons containing Nehru’s correspondence which rightfully belong to the country? If the Congress family fails to return these letters of Nehru, comprising correspondence from him to Edwina Mountbatten and other distinguished individuals, it will only strengthen the suspicion that the Congress first family is scared and indeed has something to hide," said Kesavan.

He further alleged that the documents, which were donated to the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in 1971, were taken back by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in May 2008, when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power. The institution was renamed the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library in 2023. Kesavan also noted that Sonia Gandhi's recent memoir does not mention the matter.