The BJP has issued a show-cause notice to Tripura MLA Tafajjal Hossain regarding his controversial comments about indigenous communities. The party is awaiting a formal explanation before deciding on further disciplinary actions.

BJP Seeks Explanation From Tripura MLA Over Controversial Remarks

BJP has sought an explanation from its Tripura MLA Tafajjal Hossain over his controversial remarks on indigenous people and their lifestyle, with the party indicating that further action may be considered after receiving his formal response. Speaking to ANI, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said that the matter had also been widely reported in the media and that the party had already initiated action. He stated that after the issue came to the organisation's notice, the state leadership sought an explanation from the MLA and issued him a show-cause notice. However, his formal reply is still awaited.

He further stated that the MLA had been clearly instructed not to make such speeches or issue similar statements in the future, cautioning that such remarks could be highly inflammatory and potentially create tensions. "He is an MLA, and the matter has also been reported in the media. The party has taken action in this regard. After the issue came to the organisation's notice, the State leadership sought an explanation from him and also issued a show-cause notice, which has been reported in the media. His formal reply is still awaited. However, verbally, he has admitted that it was a mistake and has apologised. Let his formal response come first, after which further strict action will be considered," said Bhattacharya.

The BJP had issued a show-cause notice to its MLA Tafajjal Hossain following alleged derogatory remarks regarding the lifestyle of indigenous communities. The party directed Hossain to explain his stance and clarify his position within seven days. The communication warned of appropriate disciplinary action if he failed to respond. The notice was issued by Tapas Bhattacharjee, convener of the state BJP disciplinary committee; it stated that the party had raised concerns over his conduct, noting that the purported statements could adversely impact party discipline and organisational interests. His remarks were widely criticised and triggered a political row in Tripura.

Earlier, Tipra Motha Party founder and Supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma strongly objected to the alleged derogatory remarks, saying no one has the right to dictate their food habits, lifestyle or culture. Debbarma said the legislator had taken an oath to uphold the Constitution and should respect the dignity and identity of indigenous Tiprasa people. Speaking to ANI, he said, "He is an MLA who has taken an oath to uphold the Constitution of India. Regarding his statement about our indigenous Tiprasa people—the people of the North East—claiming that we eat pork and live alongside pigs: there is hardly any difference between his attitude and that of the YouTuber, Amir Shokeen, who mocked our people. Furthermore, those who engage in smuggling—including cattle smuggling across the border into Bangladesh—and who assault BSF personnel have no business commenting on us, our diet, our lifestyle, or our culture. I have spoken with the BJP leadership, and they have acknowledged that this is wrong. Not only should this MLA apologise, but I intend to urge people to file an FIR against him... This is India; no one has the right to dictate what we eat or what our culture should be."