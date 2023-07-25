Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad HC

    The judge expressed concern that social media, movies, and other forms of entertainment portray multiple affairs and infidelity as normal, leading impressionable minds to experiment with such relationships.

    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 5:07 PM IST

    Justice Siddharth of the Allahabad High Court recently made observations about the impact of Western culture and social media on the youth of India. According to the judge, young people in the country are influenced by social media, movies, TV serials, and web series, leading them to pursue free relationships with members of the opposite sex. However, in this pursuit, they often fail to find a "real soulmate" and end up in the company of the wrong person.

    The judge expressed concern that social media, movies, and other forms of entertainment portray multiple affairs and infidelity as normal, leading impressionable minds to experiment with such relationships. He highlighted that these actions go against the prevailing societal norms, and the youth struggle to discern the correct course of their lives due to these influences.

    This observation comes in the context of a broader discussion about the impact of modern media and culture on the values and choices of the younger generation in India.

    The Allahabad High Court made these observations while granting bail to an accused who was booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of a girl with whom he had a love affair. According to the Court, the elements of the offense of abetment of suicide (Section 306 IPC) did not seem to be established against the applicant.

    In the case at hand, the Court noted that the victim had been involved in multiple affairs with different boys and eventually committed suicide, possibly due to family resistance or incompatibility with her friends. The Court pointed out that she took this extreme step in frustration, resorting to consuming mosquito repellent.

    In its 7-page order, the bench also highlighted that the young generation, influenced by Western culture portrayed in social media and movies, often enters into relationships without fully comprehending the consequences. However, when their choice of partner faces societal disapproval, they become disillusioned.

    These observations were made in the context of the specific case before the Court, but they also reflect broader concerns about the impact of modern media and cultural influences on the choices and behavior of the youth in India.

    "(They) behave sometimes against the society, sometimes against their parents and sometimes also against the partner of their choice when they do not find any way out from the predicament wherein they get landed after entering into such relationship," the Court further added.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 5:07 PM IST
