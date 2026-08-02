BJP's Basavaraj Bommai said the Centre is positive on the Mekedatu project and urged the K'taka govt to secure drinking water and protect crops. CM DK Shivakumar called the project a permanent solution and advocated for talks with Tamil Nadu.

BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the Centre has been positive about the Mekedatu project and urged the Karnataka government to take steps to ensure drinking water supply and protect standing crops in the Cauvery Delta region.

Bommai Urges Caution and Proactive Water Management

Speaking to the reporters after the all-party meeting over the Cauvery water issue, Bommai said, "It was a serious meeting; a lot of issues were discussed, especially that we have warned the government that they should not rest on the temporary relief by nature which has been given. The entire year, water management is important, more so to secure the drinking water of the Mandya and Mysore villages, as well as Bangalore city."

"They should take extra precautions regarding the drinking water. They have to take care of the standing crops in the Cauvery Delta... Government of India has been very positive about the Mekedatu project. Even CM has agreed that for the first time, the central government has come out with a categorical opinion, and it has helped us a lot," he further said.

Mekedatu a Permanent Solution: CM Shivakumar

Earlier in the meeting, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the Mekedatu project is a permanent solution to the Cauvery water issue and called for discussions between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to resolve the matter amicably.

He said the state should move forward by considering the Supreme Court's judgment and the Centre's response, while seeking cooperation from all stakeholders. Karnataka CM said, "The Mekedatu project is the permanent solution. The Supreme Court has already delivered its judgment, and the Central Government has also given its response. Taking all that into consideration, we should move forward without wasting any more time. This is not about Tamil Nadu getting more or Karnataka getting less. We should use this opportunity to bring both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to the table, hold discussions, and resolve the issue amicably. We expect everyone's cooperation in this effort."

Background of the Inter-State Dispute

The Cauvery water dispute is a long-running inter-state river water-sharing conflict with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu being the principal parties. The dispute revolves around how the waters of the Cauvery River should be shared, particularly during years of low rainfall.

The issue resurfaced amid developments concerning the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, proposed by Karnataka. It has been a major point of friction between the two states, with Tamil Nadu traditionally opposing it on the grounds that it would affect the flow of water downstream. (ANI)