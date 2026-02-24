A Delhi court granted 4-day custody to IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib for a protest at Bharat Mandapam. The court noted the police case diary states he wasn't physically present but allegedly operated 'behind the scene' by directing others.

IYC President Granted Custody

While granting 4 days' custody of Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib, Patiala House Court recorded that the case diary of the Delhi police, which said that Chib was not physically present at the spot. According to police, he allegedly directed the protest and was in contact with other accused persons during the execution of the protest. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Ravi also noted that Prima facie, the arrest memo and ground of arrest indicate that the Delhi police attributed a role to Chib, that he was operating behind the scene.

Court's Remarks on Custody

While granting the 4 days' custody, the court noted, " At the stage of remand, such material can not be discarded merely on the ground that Chib was not present at the spot." The court in the remand order also said that merely saying the sovereignty was compromised does not justify the prolonged custody. The court also said that 7 days' custody is far long. 4 days of custody are sufficient. " The investigating agency will have to rationalise the requirement for custody,' the court said in the order. Regarding the recovery of T-shirts, the court said that it is a part of the investigation, and it can not go into the police investigation.

Arrests and Previous Remands

Delhi police arrested Udai Bhanu Chib after the arrest of 7 accused persons. The court on Monday had also granted 3 days' custody of Ajay Kumar Vimal, Ex District Vice President of IYC Bhind and Raja Gujar who was District President of IYC Gwalior, during 2022-25. They were arrested on February 23 by the Delhi Police. Earlier on Saturday, the court had remanded 4 Accused persons in 5 days' custody remand of the Delhi police.

Details of the Protest

On February 20, the Delhi Police initiated legal action against a cadre of the Youth Congress who were protesting 'shirtless' at the Bharat Manadapam on Friday. Additional Commissioner of Police Devesh Mahla said the incident took place at around 12:30 pm and that the protestors had registered for the summit online. He said the protestors were wearing sweaters and jackets over objectionable T-shirts. Near Hall Number 5, one of them removed his outer clothing and waved the T-shirt in protest. (ANI)

