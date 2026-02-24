Lucknow Civil Court received another bomb threat, leading to a major security response. Police, bomb squad, and dog squad teams launched a comprehensive search of the premises. Senior officers are on-site, and an investigation is underway.

The Lucknow Civil Court in Uttar Pradesh received another bomb threat on Tuesday, prompting a swift response from local police and specialised security teams. According to officials, when the information about the threat was received, personnel from the bomb squad, dog squad and local police rushed to the court premises.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Search Operation Launched

A comprehensive search operation was immediately launched at the Civil Court located in the Wazirganj police station area. Senior officers, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) West and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chowk, are present at the spot to supervise the operation.

Authorities are conducting thorough checks of the premises to ensure safety and to verify the credibility of the threat. Officials have not yet confirmed the source of the threat, and further investigation is underway. More details are awaited as the search operation continues. (ANI)