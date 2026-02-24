Rahul Gandhi hailed IYC workers as 'Babbar-sher' (lion-hearted) after their 'shirtless' protest at the AI Impact Summit. His remarks came as IYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib was remanded to four-day police custody in connection with the protest.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday backed the Indian Youth Congress for protesting at the AI Impact Summit, calling them "Babbar-sher (lion-hearted)." As IYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib was sent to a sent into a four-day police custody after seven party workers were arrested in connection with the "shirtless" protest, Gandhi asked Youth Congress workers not to fear.

Addressing Congress' Kisan Mahachaupal in Bhopal, the Congress MP said, "Youth Congress members are 'babbar-sher'. You will not fear anyone. You have patriotic blood in you. You brought the Green Revolution, made industries, brought the IT revolution, and PM Narendra Modi ended all of this."

IYC Chief in Police Custody

The remarks came after the Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted four-day custody of the Indian Youth Congress President, Uday Bhanu Chib, to the Delhi Police in connection with the AI Summit Protest case. The police said that Chib was the mastermind of the protest carried out by the four co-accused, who are also in police custody. This case involves national security, sovereignty and the integrity of the country. The police had earlier sought seven days' custody of the IYC President. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) granted the four-day custody after hearing the submissions of Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) and counsel for the accused Chib.

Details of the Protest

The members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the Al Impact India Summit in the national capital on Friday by removing their shirts with slogans that read, "Compromised PM". The party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent against the India-US trade deal, after which seven Youth Congress leaders were arrested in connection with the case.

Gandhi Attacks PM Over Trade Deal

Meanwhile, in Bhopal, Rahul Gandhi trained guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-United States trade deal framework, calling him "compromised" and alleging pressure that the former is "under pressure". Gandhi challenged PM Modi to cancel the deal after the US Supreme Court ruled against Trump tariffs. Repeating the "sold India" allegations against the Prime Minister, he accused the Centre of providing the data of Indians to the US. (ANI)