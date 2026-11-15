A young woman named Shabnam was discovered dead with a throat injury inside the changing room of a Moti Nagar clothing store on Saturday. Neighbors reported seeing a man exit the shop shortly before the discovery, triggering a police probe.

Young Woman Found Dead Inside Delhi Clothing Showroom Trial Room

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): The body of a young woman was found inside the changing room of a clothing showroom in Delhi’s Moti Nagar area on Saturday. A woman claiming to be an eyewitness speaking to ANI said the deceased, identified as Shabnam, had earlier worked for her before joining a shop located opposite her workplace. Recounting the sequence of events, the woman said she had last seen Shabnam around 6:45 PM on Saturday, sitting inside the shop and using her phone. At around 7:30 PM, Shabnam’s employer contacted her and informed her that a man had allegedly assaulted the woman and that she was missing from the shop. "The girl used to work for me. She had started working at a place right across from mine. At around 6.45 PM, I noticed her; I could see her shop from my own, sitting there and using her phone. Around 7:30 PM, I received a call from her employer, who said, 'I don't see Shabnam in the shop. A man came by and beat her up quite severely. Could you please go and check what happened? She is nowhere to be found, and she left the shop wide open.' I went over, but we couldn't find anything," she alleged. She further said that around 8:30 PM, the neighbours returned after checking CCTV footage and told her that Shabnam had not been seen leaving the premises, while a man was seen exiting the shop. "Later, the employer sent two neighbours over; they closed up the shop and locked it around 8:00 PM. Then, around 8:30 PM, the men came back to me and said, 'Shabnam must still be inside—we checked the footage, and she never left. We only saw a man leave, but she didn't come out. Could you come inside with us to take a look?' We went inside while recording a video, but we couldn't see anything at first," she said. She alleged she saw the deceased with her throat slit open by spotting her chunni (scarf) in the trial room and immediately contacted the police and the deceased's parents. The alleged eyewitness said, "Then, my eyes fell toward the very back of the trial room, where I spotted her scarf (chunni) lying on the floor, and blood was seeping out from inside. We immediately called the police and contacted Shabnam’s parents. Her throat had been slit, and she was lying on the floor, with blood everywhere." Further details are awaited. (ANI)