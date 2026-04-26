Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually launched development projects worth Rs 34.31 crore at Dr. Y.S. Parmar University. The initiative aims to strengthen agricultural education infrastructure and promote natural farming in the state.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 34.31 crore at Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, aimed at strengthening agricultural education infrastructure and promoting natural farming in the state.

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New Infrastructure Projects

Chief Minister inaugurated a hostel with a capacity of 107 students at the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Neri (Hamirpur), constructed at a cost of Rs. 3.63 crore. Additionally, he inaugurated the administrative building of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti, built at a cost of Rs. 1.48 crore.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones for working women's hostels with a capacity of 50 each at the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Neri and at the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Khaggal, to be built at a cost of Rs. 8.57 crore and Rs. 8.68 crore respectively in Hamirpur district.

Furthermore, he laid the foundation stone for a working women's hostel with a capacity of 100 at the main campus of Dr. Y.S. Parmar University at Nauni, Solan, to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 11.95 crore, the release stated.

Push for Natural Farming and Rural Economy

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also stated that natural farming is the future of Himachal Pradesh and the state government is actively promoting it. He emphasised that the university has a vital role in encouraging farmers to adopt natural farming practices.

He said that despite the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) by the Central Government, the state government is making sustained efforts to strengthen education, healthcare and the rural economy, ensuring adequate funding for these sectors. "More than two lakh farmers associated with natural farming have been registered, out of which around 1.98 lakh have already been issued certificates," he said.

The release added that CM Sukhu said that agriculture remains the backbone of the state's economy, with nearly 90 per cent of the population residing in rural areas and about 53.95 per cent directly dependent on agriculture for their livelihood. Keeping this in view, the state government is committed to implementing progressive policies and farmer-friendly initiatives to strengthen the rural economy.

Highest MSP to Boost Farmer Income

The Chief Minister asserted that the state was providing the highest Minimum Support Price (MSP) in the country for naturally grown crops to ensure fair returns to farmers.

"This year, the MSP for natural wheat has been increased from Rs. 60 to Rs. 80 per kg, maize from Rs. 40 to Rs. 50 per kg, barley from Pangi Valley from Rs. 60 to Rs. 80 per kg and turmeric from Rs. 90 to Rs. 150 per kg. Pangi sub-division has been declared the state's first fully natural farming sub-division," he said.

He further stated that ginger has been brought under MSP for the first time at Rs. 30 per kg. Additionally, the procurement price for cow milk has been fixed at Rs. 61 per litre and for buffalo milk at Rs. 71 per litre, the release said.

The release added that Vice Chancellor Dr. Rajeshwar Chandel, ICAR Additional Director General Dr. R.K. Singh, Registrar Siddharth Acharya, along with university staff and students, attended the event virtually. (ANI)