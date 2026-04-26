The IMD has warned of a heat wave in northwest and central India for the next three days. Delhi faces scorching heat, with the government implementing a Heat Wave Action Plan, including safety measures for students and construction workers.

IMD Issues Heat Wave Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a heat wave alert for parts of northwest and central India, warning that scorching conditions are likely to continue over the next three days.

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The weather department said heat wave conditions very likely in isolated/some parts of isolated pockets of Jammu-Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Gujarat on June 27.

Delhi Forecast and Precautions

Mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy sky. Heat wave conditions at isolated places over Delhi. Possibility of thundery development with a spell of very light rain towards afternoon/evening on April 27, IMD said.

Avoid prolonged exposure to heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose cotton clothing. Cover your head using a cloth, hat, or umbrella when outdoors, it said.

Delhi Government Takes Action

With temperatures soaring and heatwave conditions intensifying, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday directed officials to strictly implement the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026 on the ground.

Highlighting the growing severity of heat conditions, the Chief Minister pointed out a worrying trend, Delhi has seen temperatures exceeding 40°C for nearly 40 consecutive days over the past two to three years.

Measures for Vulnerable Groups

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), to protect school children, the government may administer an ORS solution before they leave school, if required, to reduce the risk of dehydration during their commute. For construction workers, strict measures will be enforced during peak heat hours. (ANI)