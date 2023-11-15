Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'You'll be part of Tihar club soon': Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's letter to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Responding to Kejriwal's statements about the investigation, Sukesh issued a direct challenge, inviting the Chief Minister to a narco test and asserting that the courts will determine his guilt or innocence.

    First Published Nov 15, 2023, 4:19 PM IST

    In a recent development, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has penned a letter accusing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of orchestrating the extorted money scheme from prison. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought sanction to investigate allegations made by Sukesh against Satyendra Jain, an AAP leader, and other prison officials, regarding the extortion of Rs 10 crore.

    Sukesh's letter rebuked Kejriwal, alleging corruption within his circle and suggesting the Chief Minister would soon join Tihar club. He claimed to possess ample evidence implicating Kejriwal and his associates, dismissing the latter's accusations against him as threats and counteroffers.

    The accused conman also alleged that CM Kejriwal offered him a Rajya Sabha seat, part of the ongoing controversy surrounding his arrest in a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

    Since his apprehension last year, Sukesh has penned multiple letters implicating Kejriwal and the AAP, initially asserting payments made to Jain and later alleging substantial amounts were given to the party.

    In response, CM Kejriwal refuted these claims, asserting that Sukesh was acting at the BJP's behest, suggesting the opposition party should appoint him as its national president.

