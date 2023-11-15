Major accident in Jammu and Kashmir: Over 35 lives lost, 19 injured as bus plunges into Chenab river gorge

As the dust settled, it became apparent that some passengers were critically injured. Emergency responders swiftly transported the wounded to Assar's primary health care (PHC) center for urgent medical attention.

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district as a passenger bus careened into the Chenab River gorge, claiming the lives of at least 36 individuals and leaving 19 others injured. Reports suggest that the ill-fated bus was en route from the Poonch sector to Bandi Chechiyan village in Poonch when the tragedy struck.

The bus, identified by registration number JK02CN-6555, veered off the Batote-Kishtwar National Highway near Trungal – Assar, hurtling down a staggering 300 feet into the ravine.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed deep sorrow over the tragic bus accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, stating, "Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of precious lives due to a tragic bus accident at Doda, Jammu and Kashmir." He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and conveyed prayers for the swift recovery of the injured amidst ongoing rescue operations.

This tragic incident follows another mishap just two days earlier when 10 individuals sustained injuries after a speeding vehicle met with an accident near the Line of Control in the Poonch sector. The ill-fated bus was en route from the Poonch sector to Bandi Chechiyan village in Poonch when the unfortunate accident occurred, as reported by local sources.