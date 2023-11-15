Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Major accident in Jammu and Kashmir: Over 35 lives lost, 19 injured as bus plunges into Chenab river gorge

    As the dust settled, it became apparent that some passengers were critically injured. Emergency responders swiftly transported the wounded to Assar's primary health care (PHC) center for urgent medical attention.

    Major accident in Jammu and Kashmir: Over 25 lives lost as bus plunges into Chenab river gorge AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 15, 2023, 2:02 PM IST

    A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district as a passenger bus careened into the Chenab River gorge, claiming the lives of at least 36 individuals and leaving 19 others injured. Reports suggest that the ill-fated bus was en route from the Poonch sector to Bandi Chechiyan village in Poonch when the tragedy struck.

    The bus, identified by registration number JK02CN-6555, veered off the Batote-Kishtwar National Highway near Trungal – Assar, hurtling down a staggering 300 feet into the ravine.

    Engineer who failed to get into IIT creates NASA's snake-like robot EELS, inspired by Indian python

    As the dust settled, it became apparent that some passengers were critically injured. Emergency responders swiftly transported the wounded to Assar's primary health care (PHC) center for urgent medical attention.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

    Mysterious death: Woman's body found near Mumbai-Nagpur highway, police suspect possible human sacrifice

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed deep sorrow over the tragic bus accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, stating, "Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of precious lives due to a tragic bus accident at Doda, Jammu and Kashmir." He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and conveyed prayers for the swift recovery of the injured amidst ongoing rescue operations.

    This tragic incident follows another mishap just two days earlier when 10 individuals sustained injuries after a speeding vehicle met with an accident near the Line of Control in the Poonch sector. The ill-fated bus was en route from the Poonch sector to Bandi Chechiyan village in Poonch when the unfortunate accident occurred, as reported by local sources.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2023, 3:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress posts posters criticising HD Kumaraswamy amid electricity row, sparks feud with JDS vkp

    Congress posts posters criticising HD Kumaraswamy amid electricity row, sparks feud with JDS

    Uttarakhand tunnel tragedy: Experts explain rescue op challenges; call for rethinking Himalayan development snt

    Uttarakhand tunnel tragedy: Experts explain rescue op challenges; call for rethinking Himalayan development

    Fact-Check: India Post Payments bank account will NOT be blocked for non-update of PAN card anr

    Fact-Check: India Post Payments bank account will NOT be blocked for non-update of PAN card

    Engineer who failed to get into IIT creates NASA's snake-like robot EELS, inspired by Indian python snt

    Engineer who failed to get into IIT creates NASA's snake-like robot EELS, inspired by Indian python

    Mysterious death: Woman's body found near Mumbai-Nagpur highway, police suspect possible human sacrifice AJR

    Mysterious death: Woman's body found near Mumbai-Nagpur highway, police suspect possible human sacrifice

    Recent Stories

    odi world cup 2023 india vs new zealand Jay Shah trolled for sitting between Sachin Tendulkar, David Beckham; sparks meme fest snt

    IND vs NZ: Jay Shah trolled for sitting between Sachin Tendulkar, David Beckham; sparks meme fest

    7 different types of salts and their uses rkn

    7 different types of salts and their uses

    Congress posts posters criticising HD Kumaraswamy amid electricity row, sparks feud with JDS vkp

    Congress posts posters criticising HD Kumaraswamy amid electricity row, sparks feud with JDS

    Key trends shaping the future of India's security and surveillance sectorRBA

    Key trends shaping the future of India’s security and surveillance sector

    Football All about Fussballliebie, Euro 2024's official match ball by Adidas osf

    All about Fussballliebie, Euro 2024's official match ball by Adidas

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon