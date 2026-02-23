Ahead of Tamil Nadu polls, MDMK will contest on its own symbol while in talks with DMK. MMK held talks with DMK, seeking 5 seats and will contest under DMK's symbol. IUML has also demanded 5 seats from the DMK-led coalition.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 23 (ANI): Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Praesidium chief Arjunraj on Monday informed that his party would contest the forthcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections under its own symbol. Speaking to reporters, Arjunraj said that he has submitted all the demands to Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK), asserting that the party would consider them and let MDMK know its status in the upcoming two days. "We have submitted our demands, and they will consider it, will discuss it with the chief, and they will let us know in a day or two... We will contest under our own symbol," Arjunraj told reporters.

DMK in seat-sharing talks with MMK, IUML

DMK treasurer and Lok Sabha MP TR Baalu on Monday held discussions with the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) President MH Jawahirullah over the seat sharing ahead of the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. After the meeting, Jawahirullah stated that the MMK has sought five seats from the DMK in the polls. He also emphasised that his party will contest the Tamil Nadu polls under the DMK alliance. Both party leaders held the alliance meeting at the DMK headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam'. Speaking to the media, MMK President said, "Today, we had a seat-sharing talk with DMK. We appealed to allot 5 seats to MMK in this election, and this is the first phase of the talk. In the coming assembly elections, we will contest under the DMK alliance. We will campaign for the DMK alliance all over Tamil Nadu... We will have a discussion with CM Stalin, and then we will have a second round of discussion. We will contest in DMK's Rising Sun symbol in the coming election..."

Earlier, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) president KM Kader Mohideen also met DMK representatives on Sunday for seat-sharing talks ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls here and demanded that five seats be allotted to them to contest the elections under the coalition. (ANI)