Yogi Govt’s Eco-Tourism Plan: Boosting conservation and employment opportunities

Following the Maha Kumbh Mela, efforts are underway to protect Indian skimmer chicks on the Ganga sands. Over 150 pairs arrived, and measures are in place to safeguard them from threats and boost eco-tourism.

Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 4:42 PM IST

Lucknow/Prayagraj, March 9: Following the record-breaking arrival of over 6.6 billion devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela, preparations have now begun to welcome the rare Indian skimmer chicks on the sands of the Ganga. 

At the beginning of the fair, more than 150 pairs of Indian skimmers arrived, a species that typically lays eggs from December to late February or early March. Along with these skimmers, their eggs and newborn chicks are now being protected from wild animals through the deployment of a large number of watchers. Additionally, the wildlife team has been put on high alert.

Over 90 species of native and foreign birds have also arrived at the world's largest fair, contributing significantly to pollution control. Bird enthusiasts from across the globe visit the Maha Kumbh to witness these species. Considering this, a bird festival has also been organized. Under the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a special plan has been designed to promote eco-tourism, ensuring environmental conservation while also creating new employment opportunities for local communities.

Indian skimmers find a home on the sands of Sangam

According to DFO Prayagraj, Arvind Kumar Yadav, more than 150 pairs of Indian skimmers have settled in the Sangam region, blending seamlessly into the natural environment alongside millions of devotees during the Maha Kumbh. To protect their eggs from wild animals, these birds bury them in the sand. Several preventive measures have been implemented by the Yogi government to ensure the safety of both the skimmers and their chicks, as well as to boost eco-tourism.

A large number of watchers have been deployed to safeguard these rare eggs and young skimmers from wild animals and other threats. The wildlife team is also actively monitoring the area, ensuring both security and conducting a census of the birds. Continuous patrolling efforts are underway to protect both the birds and their eggs from potential dangers.

Plan to Boost Eco-Tourism

A comprehensive plan has been prepared to promote eco-tourism, keeping environmental conservation at the forefront while generating significant employment opportunities for locals. More than 90 species of native and foreign birds have arrived, enhancing the region’s biodiversity and contributing to its ecological balance.

