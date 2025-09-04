CM Yogi Adityanath launched the “Samarth Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Uttar Pradesh @ 2047” campaign, urging public participation in shaping a developed UP. The initiative aligns with PM Modi’s Viksit Bharat vision, focusing on 12 key development sectors.

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, called on the people of Uttar Pradesh to actively participate in shaping the future of both the state and the nation. Addressing a workshop at Lok Bhavan during the launch of the “Samarth Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047” campaign, he stressed that the aspirations of society must be reflected in a collective vision, with youth prepared accordingly.

On this occasion, the CM launched the Samarth Uttar Pradesh portal, enabling citizens to share suggestions that will form part of the Vision Document 2047. The document will cover 12 key sectors, including agriculture, health, education, industry, IT, infrastructure, tourism, rural and urban development, social welfare, security, and good governance, and is being shaped around the theme of “Economic Strength, Innovation, and Vitality.”

More than 400 retired officials and intellectuals from diverse fields—administration, police, forestry, agriculture, education, and health—participated in the workshop, which began with a short film on UP’s development since 2017.

Aligning the initiative with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Viksit Bharat @2047” vision, CM Yogi said every citizen of the state must be made a partner in development under the Shatabdi Sankalp Abhiyan. He urged senior citizens and intellectuals to contribute their experience, remarking, “Retirement does not mean fatigue; your wisdom will energize this campaign.”

Recalling India’s economic journey, the CM said, “In the 16th–17th centuries, India held 25% of global GDP. By 1947, it had shrunk to 2%. Under PM Modi, India has risen from 11th largest economy in 2014 to fourth today, and is poised to become third by 2027.” He added that Uttar Pradesh too has transformed: from contributing 14% of India’s GDP in 1947, it slipped to 8% by 2016–17, but has since risen to become the country’s second-largest and fastest-growing state economy. UP’s GSDP has surged from Rs 13 lakh crore to Rs 35 lakh crore in eight years, alongside a rise in per capita income.

The CM said UP is blessed with every resource needed for development—what remains essential is determination. Drawing inspiration from scientist Jagdish Chandra Bose, he remarked that positivity fosters growth, just as encouragement made Bose’s plant flourish.

He recalled UP’s transformation from a ‘BIMARU state’ to a growth engine, crediting initiatives such as the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, which boosted MSMEs and exports to Rs 2 lakh crore, and relief measures during COVID-19, which provided food and shelter to one crore people, including 40 lakh artisans.

Outlining the campaign’s roadmap, CM Yogi said the first phase will feature seminars in academic institutions, followed by active involvement of ministers, MPs, and MLAs. Resolutions will be passed in every gram panchayat and ward, with citizen suggestions collected through QR codes and categorised into short-, medium-, and long-term plans.

He noted that the UP Assembly has already held 36 hours of discussion on Sustainable Development Goals and 27 hours on Viksit Uttar Pradesh, with participation from all parties. Referring to Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, he said, “Viksit Bharat will emerge from developed families and villages.”

Highlighting recent deliberations at IIT Kanpur on AI, cybersecurity, and sustainability, the CM said that while UP once lagged in education and faced farmer suicides and MSME closures, today it is regaining its place as a centre of learning and industry.

“If Uttar Pradesh can transform from a BIMARU state into a growth engine in just eight years, achieving the goal of a developed state by 2047 is well within reach,” he said, urging collective effort under the Shatabdi Sankalp 2047 campaign.

The occasion was graced by Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Cabinet Ministers Swatantra Dev Singh and Surya Pratap Shahi, Chief Secretary in charge Deepak Kumar, Principal Secretary Alok Kumar, Sanjay Prasad, along with a large number of eminent intellectuals and dignitaries.