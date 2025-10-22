UP govt will open ‘Invest UP’ satellite offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and New Delhi to attract investors. Each office will focus on key industries like finance, tech, and manufacturing. The move aims to boost industrial growth.

Lucknow, October 22: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken another major step to attract investors. Now, ‘Invest UP’ satellite investment promotion offices will be opened in five major Indian metro cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and New Delhi. The aim is to directly channel capital investment from major industrial centres across the country in Uttar Pradesh and connect investors with the state’s policies and opportunities.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already approved the proposal for restructuring Invest UP. As part of this, the establishment of these satellite offices has been proposed to give new momentum to industrial development in the state.

Each office will have a team comprising a General Manager, an Assistant General Manager, two Udyami Mitras, two Executives, and two Office Assistants. The total annual expenditure on all five offices is estimated to exceed Rs 12 crore.

According to the government’s plan, each city’s satellite office will focus on strategic sectors aligned with its geographical and industrial strengths.

Mumbai office will focus on Financial Services, Infrastructure, FinTech, and ESG Funds.

Bengaluru office will target GCCs (Global Capability Centers), Aerospace, Semiconductors, Electric Vehicles, and DeepTech sectors.

Hyderabad office will focus on Pharma, Data Centres, HealthTech, and Enterprise SaaS industries.

Chennai office will investment in Automotive, Electronics, Textile, and Hardware Manufacturing sectors.

New Delhi office will function as the dedicated Invest UP and Asia-European Union Facilitation Office.

‘Ease of Doing Business’ image to get stronger

This move by the Yogi government will help strengthen communication with investors and further enhance the state’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ image. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stated that Uttar Pradesh is no longer just a consumer state but has become a preferred destination for investors. The satellite offices will act as a bridge in this direction. Through these offices, Uttar Pradesh will establish a permanent presence in the country’s top industrial hubs and carve out a new identity on the global investment map.