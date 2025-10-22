UP CM Yogi Adityanath performed Govardhan Puja at the Gorakhnath Temple Gaushala, offering jaggery and bananas to cows amid Vedic chants. He said cows are the foundation of India’s prosperity and detailed state schemes for cattle welfare.

Gorakhpur, October 22: On the auspicious occasion of Govardhan Puja, an important festival in the five-day grand celebration of Diwali, Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Govardhan Puja with full rituals at the Gaushala of Gorakhnath Temple on Wednesday morning. After the Gau Poojan, the Chief Minister served the cows and cattle, extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Govardhan Pooja, and said that Gauvansh has always been the foundation of India’s prosperity.

"The government is making continuous efforts for cow protection and promotion through various schemes," he stated.

CM Yogi performs Govardhan Pooja

Staying in Gorakhpur since Diwali on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Govardhan Pooja rituals amid chanting of Vedic mantras.

He garlanded the cows and cattle, applied tilak, and sought blessings from Gaumata for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state. After the cow worship, the Chief Minister fed jaggery and bananas to the cows and cattle. He, affectionately called them by their names, went near them, and lovingly patted them.

After the Govardhan Puja, while interacting with the media, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state, farmers , and cattle rearers. He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is running several innovative programs for the protection and promotion of cattle. He said that in the state, not only is Gau Pooja being done, but plans for their protection and promotion are also being implemented.

CM Yogi said that there are 1.6 million cattle in the state whose upkeep is subsidized by the government. To prevent these animals from damaging farmers’ crops, this initiative has been started.

He said that there are three special schemes for cattle in the state. One is the Destitute Cattle Shelter Scheme, under which the government provides Rs 1,500 per month for each animal. Similarly, there is a Participation Scheme, in which any farmer who joins in the protection and promotion of cattle receives up to Rs 6,000 per month for taking care of four destitute cattle at the rate of Rs 1,500 per animal.

The third scheme is for malnourished families. In this, cows that have recently calved at cow shelters are given to malnourished mothers and children. They can serve and also consume the cow’s milk. Additionally, they receive Rs 1,500 per month for the care of the cow. The Chief Minister said he is pleased that a large number of people have benefited from this scheme and have moved from malnutrition to proper nutrition.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Govardhan Scheme being implemented in the state has helped farmers move toward prosperity. Through the production of compressed biogas and ethanol in the state, farmers are now benefiting even from cow dung. Additionally, through green fuel, the state is moving toward the goal of Net Zero emissions and helping to save India’s wealth otherwise spent on petrol and diesel.

CM Yogi said that Govardhan Pooja is a symbol of India’s agriculture-based economy. In an agriculture-oriented country like India, the significance of cattle is best reflected through celebrations like Govardhan Pooja. By linking this festival with Diwali, its importance has been further amplified. The Chief Minister said that it is his good fortune to have had the opportunity to worship and serve the cows.